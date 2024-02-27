Binkley 2024 Campaign: Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley Suspends His Campaign

Binkley endorses Trump, calls for urgent action on the economy.

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley has announced that he is suspending his campaign. "Today, I am suspending my campaign for the Presidency of the United States of America and offering my endorsement and unwavering support for President Trump. I would like to thank my family, friends, campaign team, 80,000-plus financial supporters, and the hundreds of volunteers who helped share my vision. Without your efforts, prayers, love, and generosity, none of this would have been possible," Binkley said.

After launching his campaign in April 2023, Binkley ran an aggressive campaign that included over 200 events in Iowa, plus many visits to New Hampshire and Nevada. "When I began this journey for the office of the Presidency of the United States of America, it was with a message in my heart that our country needs to awaken to the fact that the unsustainable deficit spending and debt path we are on will undoubtedly lead us to a generational economic disruption. I believe that we can get off that path and begin a journey to balance the federal budget by transforming and demonopolizing the healthcare system which has been bankrupting our nation. I also felt deeply that as bad as the U.S. fiscal and monetary policy is, the political corruption and cultural divide in our country is an even greater threat. Throughout my campaign, I have seen our party struggle to find a place for a new vision while weighing the corrupt allegations and indictments against President Trump. He will need everyone's support, and he will have mine moving forward," Binkley said.

Despite significant resistance from the national media and pollsters and being outspent by significant margins, Binkley received 80,994 unique donations as of the Iowa Caucus. He was the first candidate to visit all 99 counties in Iowa, and received 4x more votes than former Governor Asa Hutchinson at the Iowa Caucus. "I have remained in this race a few weeks longer than most thought I should because I felt strongly about continuing to bring awareness to the critical economic issues our country needs to address with urgency," Binkley said.

Despite the February 20 - 22 HarrisX poll showing Binkley with 3% support (a 2% increase from earlier polls), it became clear to him after the South Carolina primary that now was the right time to step out of the race. "Some may say I lost the race. But there were so many wins along the way. I won with every person I inspired, every heart I touched, every friend I made, and every special moment I experienced. The journey was the win," Binkley said.

Binkley is co-founder and CEO of mergers and acquisitions firm Generational Group and co-founder and lead pastor of Create Church, both in the Dallas area."While it is time for me to go back to my family, business and church and care for the responsibilities I have been given, I remain steadfast in my commitment to my plans for the economy, border security, and healthcare. I look forward to considering other ways I can make an impact and promote my policy positions. Thank you again for being with us on this journey. Let's continue to pray for our nation and our leaders. When we look to each other for wisdom and strength, our future can be better than we can imagine. I look forward to seeing what tomorrow holds," Binkley said.

