Environment Analyst Ranks Antea Group in Top 100 Global Environmental & Sustainability Consultancy Firms

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Antea Group is honored to announce that we have been ranked #19 in Environment Analyst's latest report of the Top 100 Environmental & Sustainability Consultancy Firms.

The rankings, researched and curated by global sustainability membership and intelligence community Environment Analyst, identify the largest environmental and sustainability consultancies in the world, based on figures reflecting the 2022 financial year.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside other esteemed leaders in the environmental and sustainability consulting industry," shares Raimond Baumans, Chief Marketing Officer at Antea Group USA. "Our place on this list is only made possible by the collaborative work we perform with our clients, helping them to take an active role in shaping the future - one in which people, planet and business all have the opportunity to thrive."

Environment Analyst's Top 100 report is constructed based upon global E&S consulting revenue for the latest financial year end analyzed, predominantly covering the 2022 calendar year.

The unique, comprehensive dataset was compiled through rigorous research of, and engagement with, the 100 leading firms, who represented $35.5bn in E&S consulting revenues in 2022.

Each of the Top 100 firms were ranked in order of E&S consulting revenue, and classified under one of four categories: Environmental & Sustainability specialist; Mid-range multidisciplinary; Large scale integrated/multidisciplinary professional services; or Management consultant.

Also included in the Top 100 list is Inogen Alliance with a ranking of #41. Inogen Alliance, co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to better serve global clients, is a global network of partnering consultancies that provide multinational organizations with consistent, high-quality, and cost-effective environmental, health, safety and sustainability solutions.

Environment Analyst's definition of environmental and sustainability consulting is: "The provision of specialist technical, management, risk and strategic advisory services to help organizations understand, manage and limit their impacts, to protect and enhance the environment and society in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals".

Download the Full Top 100 Report Here

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.?

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network of environment, health, safety and sustainability consulting companies working together to help multinational organizations meet their global commitments locally. With offices located on every continent, more than 5,000 associates worldwide, and projects completed in more than 150 countries, Inogen Alliance provides unparalleled local consulting expertise, global consistency and 20 years of experience building a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future. Global Thinking. Local Delivery. Learn more at www.inogenalliance.com.

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is a leading provider of business intelligence, networking opportunities and advisory services to the global environmental, ESG and professional services sector. Environment Analyst has a global membership community of 40,000 sustainability professionals. Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, which features bespoke market intelligence reports, data-sets, interactive dashboards and competitor analysis profiles, plus business news and insights.

Environment Analyst also hosts networking opportunities for sustainability business leaders to come together in closed-group forums, and larger-scale in-person Sustainability Summits.

For more information about the report please contact Lead Report author Sarah-Jane James at sarah-jane@environment-analyst.com.

For more information about Environment Analyst and their membership services contact Membership Development Manager Lisa Turner at lisa.turner@environment-analyst.com or call (0) 1743 818 008.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com