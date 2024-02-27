The Chemours Company: Chemours Celebrates Black History Month and HBCUs Role in Helping Create STEM Leaders Now and for the Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Black History Month is a time when people in the United States both celebrate and reflect on the many accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans to the country. As a company driven by a commitment to creating a better world through the power of our chemistry, this month we celebrate the important contributions Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) make - they're responsible for 40% of the bachelor's degrees awarded to Black students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields - and how attending HBCUs helped shape some of our talented Chemourians career journeys.

Jasmine Smith, Marketing Leader in our Titanium Technologies business segment attended Delaware State University, where she had the opportunity to be mentored by Black leaders in her field. Jasmine is now providing that mentorship to the next generation of leaders.

"I was fortunate enough to have the mentorship of Black professors like Dr. Hayward and Dr. Winstead who helped me seek out unique research opportunities. With their guidance and encouragement, I had the support to get through the rigorous course load and prepare for a career afterwards." - Jasmine Smith

Joel Wallace, Associate Chemist in our Advanced Performance Materials business, credits his time at Fisk University for his in-depth knowledge of scientific principles and the hands-on research experience that shaped his career today.

"Fisk played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of scientific principles, providing not only hands-on research experience but also laying a robust foundation for my future scientific pursuits." - Joel Wallace

Another Fisk University alum, Qutell Adderley, Associate Chemist in our Advanced Performance Materials business, was able to explore her passion for STEM while giving and receiving mentorship that has allowed her to thrive in her career today.

"Attending an HBCU provided me with the motivation and supportive environment to explore my scientific innovations, while receiving mentorship and providing mentorship to others." - Qutell Adderly

The future of Chemours and delivering the innovative solutions society needs depends on a talented workforce that is representative of the diversity of the communities in which we operate. As Black History Month comes to a close, Chemours continues to celebrate our team members who attended HBCUs and how their educational experience continues to shape their professional lives.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Chemours Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com