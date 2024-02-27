EasyVista adds to its growing collection of G2 accolades and positive user-reviews.

EasyVista, a global leading provider of ITSM, IT Remote Support and IT Monitoring solutions, was recognized in the G2 2024 Best Software Companies in France list in rank 21 out of 40 highly-rated companies. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

The G2 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. EasyVista is proud to receive this recognition as a Best Software Company in France alongside a growing collection of G2 badges.

EV Reach, the IT Remote Support solution by EasyVista, maintains a 4.5/5 rating and has previously recieved G2 accolades for being a "High Performer." This recognition is further strengthened by EasyVista's inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for IT Service Management Platforms and the rating of 4.9/5 on Gartner Peer Insights for EV Service Manager. EasyVista has also been recognized as a "Leader" in the latest Quadrant Solutions Spark Matrix for IT Service Management Platforms.

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year more than any other B2B marketplace reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters authentic customer voice."

Michael Cohen, CTO of EasyVista noted, "This award points towards EasyVista's recent efforts to push necessary updates voiced by our customers, to our ITSM solutions that empower our end users. Not only does it show our technical ability to implement updates quickly, it also shows our dedication to our customers and really building a product they love and want to use to improve their businesses."

This recognition from G2 as one of the 2024 best France software companies exemplifies the company's investment in research and development towards creating a product the customers can use from the get-go to improve productivity and increase their efficiency.

For more information about EasyVista visit www.easyvista.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction.

