EW Healthcare Partners: Germfree Announces the Appointment of Four Independent Board Members

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Germfree announces the appointments of Dorothy Puhy, Karen Flynn, Kerry Ingalls and Helga Salling as independent non-executive members of its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Dorothy, Karen, Kerry and Helga to our Board of Directors. Their counsel will guide strategic alternatives, aid Germfree in capitalizing on opportunities, and navigate future challenges. Leveraging their collective expertise, the Board will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and ensuring long-term success. Germfree's story is one of relentless innovation, unwavering commitment to quality, and profound impact on global health. We remain committed to advancing innovation and maintaining our position as a leader in critical environment equipment, cleanrooms, and laboratories. Our Board will help Germfree to capitalize on emerging trends and technological advancements, particularly in the rapidly evolving fields of cell and gene therapy," said Kevin Kyle, CEO at Germfree.

Dorothy Puhy brings considerable experience to the Germfree Board and is well-recognized for her financial expertise. She dedicated 25 years to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, culminating in her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, she was Chief Financial Officer and held various financial positions at the Tufts - New England Medical Center Hospitals. Dorothy served as a Lead Director at Abiomed for c. 20 years, until the successful acquisition of the company by JNJ. As a Lead Director of Abiomed, Dorothy worked closely with the management team and other Board members to set strategic goals and overall direction. In addition to Abiomed, Dorothy served on the boards of BCBS, Azenta and Reebok. She was on the adjunct faculty at Harvard School of Public Health for many years.

Karen Flynn brings more than three decades of commercial and operations experience to the board of Germfree. Most recently, she served as Interim President of BioModalities at Catalent. Preceding this role, Karen held positions as Chief Commercial Officer and President of Biologics at Catalent. Prior to her tenure at Catalent, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for West Pharmaceutical Services, also assuming the role of President of its Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems business. Besides her involvement with Germfree's board, Karen currently holds positions on the Boards of Quanterix Corporation and Sotera Health.

Kerry Ingalls is a pharma veteran who brings experience across manufacturing and operations. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Poseida Therapeutics, overseeing corporate strategic planning, operations, and the construction, commissioning, and licensing of the CGT manufacturing plant. Prior to his time at Poseida, Kerry held various leadership positions at Amgen for many years, managing multiple operations sites and overseeing all clinical and commercial GMP manufacturing at Amgen's global headquarters. Before joining Amgen, Kerry had a distinguished career in the US Navy.

Helga Salling presently holds the position of Vice President, Global Growth & Strategy- Life Sciences at Jacobs. With over 20 years of experience in the Life Sciences sector, Helga brings valuable expertise to the Germfree Board. Before joining Jacobs, Helga served as VP Integrated Projects at IPS, and before that, she held positions at DPS Group and served as COO at Advent Engineering.

"We are excited to welcome Dorothy, Karen, Kerry and Helga to our Board of Directors. They bring decades of experience, leadership and strategic thinking in key markets that Germfree serves. We are thrilled to be working with them as we aggressively scale the business to meet the needs of our customers, in particular in the cell and gene therapy space," said Evis Hursever, Managing Director at EW Healthcare Partners and Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Germfree

Germfree has become a globally recognized authority in cutting-edge critical environment equipment, cleanrooms, and laboratories for over six decades. The company has consistently led the way in pioneering cleanroom design and manufacturing, serving the biopharmaceutical, healthcare, and research sectors. Germfree remains resolutely committed to providing innovative solutions that significantly improve patient access to life-changing therapies.

About EW Healthcare Partners

With over $2 billion of capital raised since 2014, EW Healthcare Partners seeks to make growth equity investments in fast-growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. EW Healthcare Partners has a singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in numerous healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team of senior investment professionals, operating partners and advisors is based in New York, London and Houston. https://www.ewhealthcare.com/

