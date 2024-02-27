Another Way Recovery Services Announces Major Commercial Insurance Contracts in Tennessee

AWRS Actively Pursuing In-Network Commercial Insurance Coverage

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Another Way Recovery Services Inc., a division of Another Way Medical Services PA, is pleased to announce two major commercial insurance contracts in Tennessee. The contracts include payers, Aetna and United Behavioral Health (UBH) in TN.

AWRS BRAND LOGO

BRAND

"We are excited to bring our unique At-Home Substance Use Disorder services into the commercial payer realm. When I first started AWRS, I decided to go with a private pay model to avoid the high costs of building out the infrastructure necessary to properly handle the processes involved in partnering with commercial payers. However, given the effectiveness we have witnessed for our self-pay patient census, we made the decision as a team to broaden our service offerings to a much larger patient population. For this to happen, we are actively pursuing and winning commercial insurance relationships within TN and will soon target both Georgia and North Carolina," says Chairman and Founder, Greg T. Bolan Jr.

About Another Way Recovery Services Inc.

We are an At-Home provider for the treatment of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Co-Occurring Mental Health Conditions. We are here to treat you or your loved one suffering from addiction in the comfort and reality of the patient's home. We are strong advocates of what is often referred to as the Medical Home Model, which has inspired us to create an At-Home approach to treating addiction. We currently serve NC, GA, and TN. Please visit our website for more information: https://awrecoveryservices.com

For Media Inquiry:

greg@awrecoveryservices.com

For Patient Admissions:

833-985-0012

Contact Information

GREG BOLAN

FOUNDER

greg@awrecoveryservices.com

615-660-0800

SOURCE: Another Way Recovery Services Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.