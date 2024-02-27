

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday on supply concerns due to the disruptions in the Red Sea route and amid uncertainty about a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.29 or 1.66% at $78.87 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $83.65 a barrel, gaining $1.12 or about 1.36%.



U.S. President Joe Biden said: 'My national security advisor tells me that we're close - close but not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we will have a cease-fire.'



The President said that there's an agreement that the Israelis would not engage in activities during Ramadan, giving time to get all the hostages out.



However, Hamas official Ahmed Abdel Hadi reportedly told a satellite news channel that the proposal doest not meet the group's demand for a permanent end to the fighting and a complete Israely withdrawal from Gaza.



Meanwhile, Houthi militants reportedly told Reuters that the group would reconsider its attacks on international shipping the Red Sea only if Israel ends its 'aggression' in Gaza.



Traders are also looking ahead to the OPEC+ meeting, scheduled to take place later in the week. The group is expected to extend production cuts into the next quarter.



