

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) introduced its latest fitness wearable, named Galaxy Ring, enhanced with AI insights to track the health of the users.



The device, introduced at the World Congress in Barcelona, can track heart rate, respiratory rate, period, sleep activity and heart rate variations, and is accessible through the Galaxy Health app.



Hon Pak, head of the digital health team at Samsung Electronics, added that the ring also 'collects data about physical and mental readiness to see how productive you can be.'



'As a new addition to our wearables portfolio, Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night,' he added.



The ring is equipped with sensors, CPU, Bluetooth and a battery, which could last for about 5 to 9 days without charge.



The tech giant had earlier shared a glimpse of the ring's prototype during the launch of the Galaxy S24 smartphone in January.



Pak also hinted about introducing a contactless payment feature along with non-invasive glucose monitoring and blood pressure sensing in its wearable devices.



The chief also warned the users that wearing the smartphone and the ring together could show some differences in health insights.



The smartphone maker is also working on infusing artificial intelligence into the ring. 'Imagine that large language model, acting as my digital assistant, while looking at the context of my medical records, my physiological data, my engagement with a mobile device, the wearables during all of that ... begins to bring greater insights and personalization opportunities,' the chief said.



'There's a digital assistant coach in the future, because we think that's absolutely needed,' Pak added.



Samsung plans on introducing its digital assistant, Bixby, to give health advice to the users in a calm tone.



The company has not yet disclosed the pricing of the product, which will be available later this year. Apple is also rumored to be working on a similar ring to be launched this year.



