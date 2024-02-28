U.S. News & World Report, L.P.: U.S. News Survey Reveals Most Brits Plan to Work Post-Retirement, 1 in 3 Lose Sleep Over Life Savings Worries

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews has released a new survey report on the personal pension experiences, life insurance planning, and inflation woes among UK adults. The latest consumer survey report from 360 Reviews finds a majority of Brits (61%) anticipate working after retirement to supplement their pension income - most (56%) also believe owning a home, being debt-free, and retiring comfortably is not attainable for Brits in 2024.

U.S. News surveyed 1,200 UK adults - ages 25 and older - in February 2024. Survey responses were weighted in order to reflect the current UK population by achieving equal distribution with known population characteristics.

"360 Reviews' latest consumer research indicates that a majority of Brits don't believe it's possible to retire comfortably in 2024 while also being a homeowner and free of debt," said Alexandra Wilson, senior international editor, 360 Reviews. "An overwhelming number of surveyed Brits feel certain that most UK Millennials will need to delay retirement, as well."

Additional survey highlights include:

71% of UK adults pay into a workplace or occupational pension

24% said their pension knowledge came from their employer

26% said getting a mortgage led them to get life insurance coverage

20% said becoming a parent led them to get life insurance coverage

76% of UK adults without life insurance are either unsure if they need it or don't think they need it

