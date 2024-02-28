The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), the world's leading organisation promoting submarine cable protection and resilience, notes with concern reports of submarine cable damage in the Red Sea. Consistent with ICPC's Government Best Practices for Protecting and Promoting Resilience of Submarine Telecommunications Cables, the ICPC urges operators to investigate the causes of damage to Red Sea cables and engage with governments about the implications of such damage. The global submarine cable network of more than 400 cable systems and 1.5 million kilometres of submarine cables cross the oceans worldwide. This network underpins our daily lives, carrying more than 99% of all digital data traffic worldwide, including the Internet. On average around 150 faults occur each year, which are mostly due to accidental human activities such as fishing and anchoring.

The ICPC also urges governments to coordinate with operators to identify and mitigate causes of damage, expedite permits for repairs, and provide security for vessels engaged in such repairs.

About the ICPC: To promote submarine cable protection and resilience, the ICPC works with its members, governments, international organisations, other marine industries, and the scientific community to: mitigate risks of natural and human damage to cables; develop recommendations and best practices for industry and governments throughout the cable project life cycle; promote scientific research addressing how cables exist in the marine environment; and promote the rule of law for the oceans. The ICPC has more than 215 member organisations from 70 countries who build, operate, and maintain submarine telecommunications and power cable infrastructure. To learn more about the ICPC, visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to secretariat@iscpc.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227617128/en/

Contacts:

ICPC:

Ryan Wopschall

ICPC General Manager

general.manager@iscpc.org