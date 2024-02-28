Size Doesn't Matter, Fit Does: David's Bridal Introduces the Spring 2024 Bridesmaid Collection, Redefining Elegance, Comfort and Affordable Luxury

She'll Embrace the Perfect Fit With New Colors and Styles Starting at $99.95

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced the arrival of its Spring 2024 Bridesmaid collection, continuing "The New Luxury" strategy. The new collection showcases David's dedication to offering the world's most beautiful dresses at price points starting at $99.95. From figure-flattering silhouettes to lustrous shine, the captivating new assortment is designed towards the affordable luxury she seeks.



Bridesmaids

Modeled on over 10,000 women's bodies, the new styles are available in David's proprietary fit-technology featuring figure-flattering silhouettes and delicate feminine details. Drawing inspiration from current market trends highlighting modern structure, shine, and versatility, the collection enables bridesmaids to wear her dress for multiple occasions, extending beyond a single use. Designed and available only at David's, Galina Signature and Celebrate DB Studio collections offer a palette of 25 stunning colors featuring four exclusive fabrics:

Sculpting Satin 's technology allows her to skip the shapewear and stay comfortable throughout the night, thanks to its built-in compression, four-way stretch, and breathable material. The sheen and luster of the fabric adds a luxurious flare to every dress.

's technology allows her to skip the shapewear and stay comfortable throughout the night, thanks to its built-in compression, four-way stretch, and breathable material. The sheen and luster of the fabric adds a luxurious flare to every dress. Luxe Charmeuse adds texture and drama to a dress, with subtle dimension that catches the light to create a luminous shine for a polished look.

adds texture and drama to a dress, with subtle dimension that catches the light to create a luminous shine for a polished look. Stretch Crepe is breathable and smoothing, offering exceptional stretch for optimal comfort while achieving a modern, elegant look.

is breathable and smoothing, offering exceptional stretch for optimal comfort while achieving a modern, elegant look. Power Mesh is the ideal lining for any slim-fitting dress. The perforated fabric delivers support, stretch, and coverage, all while remaining lightweight and breathable.

"We are always listening to what she's looking for," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain for David's Bridal. "We are meeting brides and bridesmaids where they are, and that means redefining fit with new fabrics while paying close attention to the latest styles, colors, and trends. The way she looks and feels in the dress is important to all bridesmaids, and we take great care in driving innovative fit-techniques to provide her the perfect fit, hence our new campaign 'Size Doesn't Matter. Fit Does.' All of our styles and fabrics are chic, celebratory, and modern - just like our customers."

David's has also collaborated with some of the biggest TikTok influencers as part of the Bridesmaid launch, garnering an impressive 5.2 million views (... and counting) and 310,000 likes on the platform in just a few days.

The incredible starting-at price point of $99.95 is just part of this outstanding value story. Additionally, as a part of the Diamond Bride program, bridesmaids get 10% off regular-price bridesmaid dresses plus alterations hem packages starting at only $35 when her bride buys her gown at David's. David's research with brides has shown extending value to her bridesmaids is of upmost importance to brides. With over two million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers perks and deals and allowing her to save every time she shops - and this value extension is a key part of Diamond.

New bridesmaid styles are available online exclusively at davidsbridal.com and will be available in-store beginning today. New styles will continue to arrive in stores through the end of March. To learn more, visit davidsbridal.com.

Check Out 2024 Bridesmaids by David's Bridal

Contact Information

Lisa Kornblatt

VP Communications

davidsbridal@thecstreet.com

847 287 3533

SOURCE: David's Bridal

View the original press release on newswire.com.