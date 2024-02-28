Galderma will present two late-breaking presentations on clinical trials evaluating the long-term efficacy of the investigational monoclonal antibody nemolizumab in prurigo nodularis and its durability in atopic dermatitis 1,2

Five oral posters and 16 e-posters will also be presented from across Galderma's aesthetic, therapeutic dermatology and dermatological skincare portfolio, with data on acne, sensitive skin, aesthetic improvements and prurigo nodularis

For the first time, Galderma will sponsor a symposium on the burden of itch in collaboration with the U.S. National Eczema Association, featuring renowned dermatology experts along with patient representatives

Galderma, the pure-play dermatology category leader, will be showcasing its latest clinical and educational efforts at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting from March 8-12, 2024, highlighting its broad, innovative and leading dermatology portfolio. Galderma's extensive presence including two late-breaking presentations on its first-in-class, investigational monoclonal antibody nemolizumab, five oral poster presentations, 16 e-posters, a symposium, and several 'Meet the Expert' and interactive booth sessions highlights its commitment to listening to consumers, patients and healthcare professionals in order to deliver cutting-edge science and innovation that addresses their varied needs.

"Our vast presence at AAD combines new data, novel educational activities and patient perspectives, demonstrating how we are putting our commitment to addressing the needs of the dermatology community into action. We particularly look forward to presenting the latest updates from clinical trials of nemolizumab, which was recently accepted for filing by regulatory authorities in the U.S. and EU in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis."

BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D.

GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D

GALDERMA

Data from across the full spectrum of dermatology to be presented

New data on nemolizumab, a first-in-class, investigational monoclonal antibody specifically designed to provide safe and rapid relief from itch, will be shared at AAD in two late-breaking presentations:

Results up to 52 weeks from an interim analysis of the OLYMPIA open-label extension study evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of nemolizumab in patients with prurigo nodularis will be presented on Sunday, March 10, at 3:20 PM PST by Dr. Shawn Kwatra 1

Results from an analysis of two pivotal phase III studies (ARCADIA 1 and ARCADIA 2) evaluating the efficacy and safety of maintenance treatment with nemolizumab at 48 weeks in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis will be presented on Sunday, March 10, at 2:50 PM PST by Dr. Jonathan Silverberg2

Additionally, five oral posters will be presented on Friday, March 08, at the Upper Level, Sails Pavilion, Poster Center 1, including:

Results from the phase III READY-3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of RelabotulinumtoxinA, our investigational novel, ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator, when used for combination treatment of frown lines (glabellar lines) and crow's feet (lateral canthal lines) at 9:50 to 9:55 AM PST, presented by Dr. Joel Schlessinger 3

Results from the phase IV LEAP and START studies, showing that trifarotene improves acne and related sequelae at 9:05 to 9:10 AM PST, and that it is efficacious and suitable for a broad range of patient types at 8:35 to 8:40 AM PST, both presented by Dr. Andrew Alexis 4,5

Survey results on sensitive skin, including on dermatologists' perspectives and educational exposures at 3:50 to 3:55 PM PST, presented by Dr. Sara Abdel Azim, and primary hyperhidrosis and sensitive skin syndrome at 10:10 to 10:15 AM PST, presented by Dr. Cleo Whiting6,7

Delving into patient and expert perspectives on itch

Our sponsored symposium, Perspectives on itch: Sharing experiences and understanding the burden, conducted in collaboration with the National Eczema Association, will bring together leading experts and patient representatives, Dr. Shawn Kwatra, Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, Dr. Matt Zirwas, and from the U.S. National Eczema Association, Wendy Begolka, to explore how dermatology providers can better recognize and address itch, one of the most burdensome and debilitating symptoms associated with diseases such as atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis. The event is taking place on Saturday, March 9, in the Pacific Ballroom 21-26, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM PST.

More details on Galderma's scientific presentations at AAD can be found here.

*All presenters are paid consultants or employees of Galderma.

About Galderma

Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

