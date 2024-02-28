

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 0.6103 against the U.S. dollar and 91.84 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6169 and 92.84, respectively.



Moving away from a recent 2-day low of 1.7555 against the euro, the kiwi slipped to more than a 3-week low of 1.7752.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.0686 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.0599.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



