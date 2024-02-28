

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6512 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day low of 98.09 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6543 and 98.47, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie slipped to 1.6627 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.6568.



Moving away from a recent 2-day high of 0.8861 against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.8823.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro and 0.87 against the loonie.



