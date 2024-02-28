Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DC2Y | ISIN: US8726571016 | Ticker-Symbol: B81
Tradegate
27.02.24
18:23 Uhr
40,400 Euro
-0,400
-0,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TPG INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TPG INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,60041,00007:50
40,60041,00007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2024 | 07:34
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: results of IAP of takeover bid by TPG and reopening of the Offer on 28 February 2024


Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the results of the Initial Acceptance Period of the takeover bid by TPG and the reopening of the Offer on 28 February 2024.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de resultaten van de Initiële Aanvaardingsperiode van het overnamebod van TPG en de heropening van het bod op 28 februari 2024.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant les résultats de la période d'acceptation initiale de l'offre publique d'achat de TPG et la réouverture de l'offre le 28 février 2024.


Attachments

  • ENG_Intervest results IAP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/831c72ac-a2a4-409d-ad3e-97c8d5b502ce)
  • NL_Intervest results IAP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4ba736b-7395-419a-819c-ae8a6eacbc02)
  • FR_Intervest results IAP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38918a08-24e4-4bad-9a0f-dcf3b7d9c87a)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.