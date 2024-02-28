Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: results of IAP of takeover bid by TPG and reopening of the Offer on 28 February 2024





Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the results of the Initial Acceptance Period of the takeover bid by TPG and the reopening of the Offer on 28 February 2024.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,

Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de resultaten van de Initiële Aanvaardingsperiode van het overnamebod van TPG en de heropening van het bod op 28 februari 2024.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,

Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant les résultats de la période d'acceptation initiale de l'offre publique d'achat de TPG et la réouverture de l'offre le 28 février 2024.





