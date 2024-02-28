New Partner Brings Extensive Experience in the London and European Markets to the Elite Transatlantic Legal Search Firm

Macrae, a premier transatlantic legal search firm that places partners and partner groups at the world's leading law firms, is pleased to welcome Siobhán Lewington to the firm as a Partner in London.

Over the course of her 20-plus years as a recruiter, Lewington has helped hundreds of high-performing lawyers advance their careers by making lateral moves to elite US and international law firms in London and Europe. She has been responsible for opening numerous offices for law firms and for making many of the market-leading partner and team moves in these regions, and is routinely called upon to advise on strategic projects, including mergers.

"I am thrilled that Siobhán has come to Macrae and that we can once again work together," said Andy Russell, who worked with Lewington at her previous firm, Fox Rodney. "In addition to being a fantastic colleague, Siobhán has a proven track record of success and is highly respected by both law firm leaders and candidates alike. She is a significant addition to our growing London office as well as to Macrae's collective intelligence, which will benefit our clients not only in the UK and Europe but also firmwide."

Macrae's London office, established in 2018, is now home to six recruiters who handle partner search and representation in the UK and Europe. The team works across all practice areas, with a bias towards high-margin practices favoured by AmLaw 50 and UK 20 firms as well as select high-end boutiques. In addition to Lewington and Russell, London-based recruiters include Partner Melinda Wallman and Managing Directors Adil Lalani, Suzy O'Keefe and Eleonora Wäktare.

Prior to joining Macrae, Lewington was a Managing Director at Fox Rodney and, earlier in her career, established the Legal Desk at Sheffield Haworth. She trained and qualified at Arthur Cox in Dublin before practising as a capital markets lawyer at Allen Overy in London. She holds a law degree from University College Dublin and an LLM from the London School of Economics.

Macrae now employs 20 recruiters across London, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Palo Alto, and a total team of 42. The firm's remarkable growth in recent years has been driven by a unique business model that calls for the systematic sharing of intelligence across markets, exceptional support from a robust knowledge management taskforce, and an inclusive culture marked by collaboration rather than competition. In 2023, Lawdragon recognized a record 10 Macrae recruiters in its guide to the "Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy Consulting."

About Macrae

Macrae is a transatlantic legal search firm with offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Palo Alto. Macrae works with the most successful and innovative law firms in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe to bring on top lateral partners and partner groups and open new offices. The firm's expertise also includes representing high-performing partners seeking to make strategic moves and senior government attorneys transitioning to private practice. The firm's commitment to furthering inclusion and diversity in the legal industry is reflected in the candidates it represents as well as within the firm. Macrae is a majority women-owned business, and 75% of team members identify as belonging to demographic groups that are underrepresented within the legal industry. To learn more about Macrae, please visit Macrae.com.

