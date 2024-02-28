

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch platform for ordering and delivering food, reported that its loss attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2023 narrowed to 1.85 billion euros or 8.69 euros per share from last year's 5.67 billion euros or 26.51 euros per share.



Depreciation, amortisation and impairments was 2.14 billion euros compared to 5.17 billion in the prior year.



Excluding the impact of impairment losses and amortisation, profit would have amounted to 145 million euros in 2023 compared to a loss of 652 million euros in 2022.



Annual revenue declined to 5.17 billion euros from 5.56 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead for 2024, the company expects constant currency GTV growth,excluding North America, to be in the range of 2% to 6% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA of approximately 450 million euros.



The company provides long-term target of group adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 5% of GTV.



The company said it continues to actively explore the partial or full sale of Grubhub.



