

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the tenth straight month in January, though at a slower rate than in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 5.4 percent year-over-year in January, following a 7.6 percent decline in the previous month.



The decrease in producer prices for manufactured products was particularly caused by the fall in prices of paper and paper products, oil products, and basic metals, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices declined 3.8 percent annually in January, and those in the export market slid by 7.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in December.



Data also showed that the export price index logged a decline of 7.6 percent, and import prices dropped by 4.7 percent.



