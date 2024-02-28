Anzeige
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Fix Price announces key operating and financial -2-

DJ Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q4 and FY 2023 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q4 and FY 2023 
28-Feb-2024 / 09:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q4 and FY 2023 
Strong profitability, cash generation alongside unceasing customer focus 
 
       28 February 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", 
       the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
       Russia, today announces its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4 2023) based on 
       management accounts and audited IFRS financial results for the twelve months (FY 2023) ended 31 December 
       2023. 
       Operating AND FINANCIAL summary for Q4 2023 
          -- Revenue was up 7.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 81.7 billion 
          -- Retail revenue was RUB 72.8 billion, an increase of 8.0% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue stood at RUB 8.9 billion, up 6.0% y-o-y 
          -- In Q4 2023, LFL sales[1] were 0.9% lower y-o-y due to softer consumer demand amid continued 
         macroeconomic uncertainty 
          -- The Company opened 252 net new stores (including 17 franchises); the total number of stores 
         reached 6,414 as of the end of the reporting period 
          -- The total selling space grew by 55.2 thous. sqm and reached 1,390.6 thous. sqm (+13.5% 
         y-o-y) 
          -- During the quarter, the total number of registered cardholders increased by 0.9 million[2] 
         to 25.7 million (up 17.6% y-o-y). Loyalty-card transactions accounted for 60.9% of retail sales. The 
         average ticket for purchases made using a loyalty card remained 1.8x higher than the average ticket 
         for non-loyalty-card purchases 
          -- Gross profit saw an 11.7% y-o-y increase, amounting to RUB 28.8 billion. Gross margin 
         increased by 122 bps y-o-y to 35.3% primarily due to an inventory reserve reversal, supported by 
         effective work with suppliers 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. LTIP expense[3] and D&A) as a percentage of revenue stood at 16.0%, 
         versus 14.6% in the same quarter of the previous year, on the back of higher staff costs, advertising 
         expenditures, bank charges and other expenses as well as the negative operating leverage effect, to 
         some extent mitigated by gained efficiencies in rental expense and security services 
          -- Adjusted EBITDA[4] under IFRS 16 rose by 5.8% y-o-y to RUB 15.9 billion, with the adjusted 
         EBITDA margin being 19.5% for the reporting period 
          -- EBITDA under IFRS 16 was up 3.5% y-o-y to RUB 15.6 billion. The EBITDA margin stood at 
         19.1%, versus 19.9% in Q4 2022, on the back of pressure from SG&A costs (excl. D&A) and LTIP expense, 
         which was partially offset by positive gross margin dynamics 
          -- Profit for the period was RUB 8.6 billion, with a net profit margin of 10.5% 
          -- CAPEX as a percentage of revenue decreased significantly, to 1.9%, down from 8.6% in the 
         same quarter of the previous year amid lower investments in logistics due to the planned completion 
         of the construction of distribution centres (DCs) started in 2022 
       Operating and financial summary for FY 2023 
          -- Revenue rose 5.1% y-o-y to RUB 291.9 billion 
          -- Retail revenue was RUB 259.0 billion, an increase of 5.2% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue grew 4.7% y-o-y and stood at RUB 32.9 billion 
          -- LFL sales were down 4.1% 
          -- The total number of stores increased by 751, including 672 Company-operated stores and 79 
         franchise outlets, in line with the net store openings target for 2023 
          -- The new stores added 165.3 thous. sqm of selling space, bringing the total selling space of 
         stores operating under the Fix Price brand to 1,390.6 thous. sqm 
 
          -- The total number of registered loyalty cardholders grew by 3.8 million to 25.7 million, 
         with penetration in retail sales reaching 62.0% 
          -- Gross profit increased by 7.8% y-o-y to RUB 99.2 billion. Gross margin saw an 84 bps 
         increase y-o-y, reaching 34.0% 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. LTIP expense and D&A) as a percentage of revenue was 15.6%, compared to 
         14.1% a year earlier, mainly on the back of the negative operating leverage effect and continued high 
         labour market competition 
          -- Adjusted EBITDA under IFRS 16 remained stable at RUB 54.2 billion. The adjusted EBITDA 
         margin was 18.6%, reflecting gross margin growth offset by higher SG&A costs (excl. D&A and LTIP 
         expense) 
          -- EBITDA under IFRS 16 stood at RUB 53.1 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 18.2% 
          -- Profit for the reporting period grew 66.8% y-o-y and totalled RUB 35.7 billion. The net 
         profit margin surged to 12.2%, versus 7.7% for FY 2022 
 
"Faced with a challenging market and regulatory environment last year, our team continued to adhere to the Company's 
strategic priorities. We persisted in our efforts to improve our customer value proposition, implemented our 
development programme and acted in the best interests of our employees and shareholders. The strength and flexibility 
of our business model enabled us to continue on our growth path in the fourth quarter, and we once again recorded some 
of the highest margins in the industry. We met our target for net openings in 2023, growing by 751 stores. Our revenue 
growth rate picked up steam during the reporting quarter, reaching 8% year-on-year, and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 
19.5%. Effective work with our assortment and suppliers helped us increase our gross margin and partially offset the 
rise in personnel costs owing to the tight labour market. 
 
"In addition to developing our regular assortment, we also see great potential in niche holiday and thematic 
collections, kitchen products, as well as household and DIY goods. For example, our 2023 New Year's collection enjoyed 
high demand among customers and made a substantial contribution to sales growth in the reporting period. 
 
"In an effort to make customer service faster, in the fourth quarter we began installing a queue recognition system 
that uses computer vision at checkouts. The system enables us to retain customers who previously might not have 
completed their purchase because of queues at checkout counters. Two months after the introduction of the technology at 
seven pilot stores, average traffic had increased by 2% compared with identical stores where the technology was not 
used. Based on the results of the pilot project, we decided to roll out the technology at all of Fix Price's 
Company-operated stores across Russia. 
 
"We have always focused on improving and developing our loyalty programme, which gained some 3.8 million new members 
last year, bringing the total membership to over 25 million users, who not only benefit from participation but also 
provide valuable feedback on our products and services. 
 
"I am proud of the fact that, despite infrastructure constraints, we were able to start the process of paying out 
dividends. As a result, on 15 January 2024 Fix Price's Board of Directors approved interim dividends for 2023-2024 in 
the amount of RUB 9.84 per GDR/share, or RUB 8.4 billion, which our shareholders will be able to receive in the first 
quarter of this year. 
 
"It's important to note that Fix Price's success is primarily the result of our team's efforts. With that in mind, the 
development and retention of the Company's key talents remains our priority. This year, we made our first payment under 
our long-term incentive programme, and the number of employees taking part is constantly increasing. Given that our 
personnel have shown so much interest in the programme, it serves not only as a retention incentive for those already 
participating but also as motivation for growth for our talent pool. I would like to thank our entire team for their 
concerted efforts. I am confident that together we can handle any challenges that arise and achieve ambitious new goals 
in the interests of all stakeholders." 
 
Dmitry Kirsanov, Fix Price CEO

Store base, geographical coverage and selling space 

31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 
Total number of stores       6,414    5,663    4,904 
Russia               5,756    5,098    4,445 
Belarus              292     263     212 
Kazakhstan             280     235     172 
Latvia               46     36     24 
Uzbekistan             22     19     42 
Georgia              7      6      4 
Kyrgyzstan             6      6      5 
Mongolia              3      -      - 
Armenia              2      -      - 
Number of Company-operated stores 5,711    5,039    4,368 
Russia               5,166    4,575    3,975 
Belarus              282     253     203 
Kazakhstan             263     211     148 
Uzbekistan             -      -      42 
Number of franchise stores     703     624     536 
Russia               590     523     470

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

DJ Fix Price announces key operating and financial -2- 

Latvia               46     36     24 
Kazakhstan             17     24     24 
Uzbekistan             22     19     - 
Belarus              10     10     9 
Georgia              7      6      4 
Kyrgyzstan             6      6      5 
Mongolia              3      -      - 
Armenia              2      -      - 
Selling space (sqm)        1,390,611  1,225,360  1,056,840 
Company-operated stores      1,234,312  1,087,047  938,392 
Franchise stores          156,299   138,313   118,448

Development of Company-operated stores 

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 
Gross openings 255  201   792  782 
Russia     216  170   688  667 
Kazakhstan   27   15   67   65 
Belarus    12   16   37   50 
Uzbekistan   -   -    -   - 
Closures    20   17   120  111 
Russia     16   16   97   67 
Kazakhstan   2   1    15   2 
Belarus    2   -    8   - 
Uzbekistan   -   -    -   42 
Net openings  235  184   672  671 
Russia     200  154   591  600 
Kazakhstan   25   14   52   63 
Belarus    10   16   29   50 
Uzbekistan   -   -    -   (42) 
 
       Operating results 
 
       Store network expansion 
          -- As of 31 December 2023, the total store base was 6,414 (up 13.3% y-o-y), with franchise 
         stores representing 11.0% of the total store count (flat 
       y-o-y) 
          -- The Company accelerated network growth q-o-q with 252 net new stores opened in Q4 2023, 
         including 235 Company-operated stores and 17 franchise stores. This compares to 201 net new stores in 
         Q4 2022, including 184 Company-operated stores and 17 franchise stores 
          -- Fix Price closed 20 Company-operated stores in Q4 2023, compared to 17 stores in Q4 2022, 
         as part of ongoing work to improve lease terms 
          -- 13.1% of Fix Price's net openings in Q4 2023 were outside of Russia, reflecting expansion 
         of the Group's international presence. As of the end of the year, the share of stores outside of 
         Russia grew to 10.3% of the total store base, compared to 10.0% as of 31 December 2022 
          -- During Q4 2023, the total selling space grew by 55.2 thous. sqm to 1,390.6 thous. sqm 
         (13.5% growth y-o-y). The average selling space of a Fix Price store was 217 sqm as of 31 December 
         2023 
          -- During the quarter, the Company entered 44 new localities. Fix Price's presence covered 
         nine countries as of 31 December 2023 
       LFL sales growth 
          -- In Q4 2023, LFL sales were 0.9% lower y-o-y due to softer consumer demand amid continued 
         market uncertainty. In a mixed macroeconomic environment with expected exchange rate turbulence, 
         customers planned their budgets around big non-food purchases rather than treasure-hunting for 
         inexpensive items. The LFL average ticket increased by 3.7%; LFL traffic was down by 4.4% y-o-y 
 
          -- In Russia, LFL sales decreased by 2.8% in Q4 2023. Rouble-denominated LFL sales dynamics in 
         Kazakhstan and Belarus bolstered the Group's LFL performance on the back of the currency conversion 
         effect amid exchange rate fluctuations 
          -- Stores in Belarus enjoyed positive LFL dynamics in the national currency thanks to improved 
         traffic, despite the high base of the previous year and temporary cuts in the assortment matrix for 
         regulatory reasons, which affected the average ticket. LFL traffic in stores in Kazakhstan improved 
         on the back of highly competitive prices, while the average ticket was impacted by the high base of 
         the previous year 
       Assortment and category mix[5] 
          -- In Q4 2023, the share of non-food in retail sales increased to 50.2%, up from 48.4% in Q4 
         2022 and 44.5% in Q3 2023, thanks to the strong sell-through of the New Year's assortment. The share 
         of food in retail sales decreased to 25.3%, versus 26.2% in Q4 2022, while the share of cosmetics, 
         hygiene and household chemical products in retail sales declined to 24.6% in Q4 2023, from 25.4% in 
         Q4 2022 
          -- Seasonal ranges, together with kitchenware and essential DIY items, were one of the key 
         drivers of quarterly sales, supported by party and celebration products, pet care products, household 
         items and accessories 
          -- The share of imported goods in retail sales was seasonally high at 27.1% in Q4 2023 (flat 
         y-o-y), while for FY 2023 it stood at 23.2% 
          -- In Q4 2023, the share of price points above RUB 100 in retail sales reached 54.0%, up from 
         39.4% in Q4 2022, reflecting the shift of the assortment mix to the mid- and higher price range and 
         improved sales of more expensive, seasonal non-food items. The share of price points above RUB 200 in 
         retail sales stayed nearly flat at 15.2% in Q4 2023, compared to 15.1% in Q4 2022 
          -- In December 2023, the Company started testing a new price point of RUB 399. The items 
         tested encompass new non-food and drogerie products that provoke a wow effect, as similar products 
         are usually considerably more expensive at other retail chains and online 
          -- The average ticket for all Company-operated stores in Q4 2023 increased by 4.2% y-o-y to 
         RUB 360 
 
       Loyalty programme development 
          -- The total number of registered loyalty cardholders increased by 17.6% y-o-y, reaching 25.7 
         million. The Company recorded 0.9 million new registered cardholders in Q4 2023 thanks to attractive 
         terms and promotional campaigns for loyalty programme members. On average, around 53% of loyalty 
         programme cardholders were active members[6] in Q4 2023 
          -- Transactions using loyalty cards stayed flat y-o-y at 60.9% of total retail sales in Q4 
         2023, reflecting more granular activity during the campaign in December to promote a seasonal 
         assortment that enjoyed high demand 
          -- The average ticket for loyalty-card purchases was RUB 488, 1.8 times higher than the 
         average ticket of RUB 268 for non-loyalty-card purchases

Financial results for Q4 and FY 2023

Statement of comprehensive income highlights 

RUB million                    Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change  FY 2023  FY 2022  Change 
Revenue                      81,669  75,757  7.8%   291,865  277,644  5.1% 
Retail revenue                   72,762  67,351  8.0%   258,967  246,212  5.2% 
Wholesale revenue                 8,907  8,406  6.0%   32,898  31,432  4.7% 
Cost of sales                   (52,875) (49,968) 5.8%   (192,693) (185,650) 3.8% 
Gross profit                    28,794  25,789  11.7%   99,172  91,994  7.8% 
Gross margin, %                  35.3%  34.0%  122 bps  34.0%   33.1%   84 bps 
SG&A (excl. LTIP and D&A)             (13,040) (11,023) 18.3%   (45,603) (39,149) 16.5% 
Other op. income and share of profit of associates 184   305   (39.7)%  643    1,353   (52.5)% 
Adjusted EBITDA                  15,938  15,071  5.8%   54,212  54,198  0.0% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %             19.5%  19.9%  (38) bps 18.6%   19.5%   (95) bps 
EBITDA                       15,600  15,071  3.5%   53,065  54,198  (2.1)% 
EBITDA margin, %                  19.1%  19.9%  (79) bps 18.2%   19.5%   (134) bps 
D&A                        (3,968) (3,448) 15.1%   (15,138) (13,138) 15.2% 
Operating profit                  11,632  11,623  0.1%   37,927  41,060  (7.6)% 
Operating profit margin, %             14.2%  15.3%  (110) bps 13.0%   14.8%   (179) bps 
Net finance income/(costs)             177   (564)  n/a    (439)   (3,001)  (85.4)% 
FX gain / (loss), net               16    1,220  (98.7)%  550    (234)   n/a 
Profit before tax                 11,825  12,279  (3.7)%  38,038  37,825  0.6% 
Income tax expense                 (3,211) (2,961) 8.4%   (2,331)  (16,414) (85.8)% 
Profit for the period               8,614  9,318  (7.6)%  35,707  21,411  66.8% 
Net profit margin, %                10.5%  12.3%  (175) bps 12.2%   7.7%   452 bps

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.