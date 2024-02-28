Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.02.2024 | 08:31
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -12-

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 
28-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2023.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's strategy continues to focus on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases in hard currency to a resilient and diverse multinational customer base across the African continent. Evidence of the Grit 2.0 strategy and asset recycling, away from non-core sectors and into resilient and impact focused real estate, is increasingly becoming visible in our results and is expected to accelerate in the coming years. We are delivering on our cost control targets and are demonstrating disciplined capital allocation through our debt reduction targets and selected risk mitigated development opportunities and are today pleased to announce the resumption of dividends paid from cash operating earnings."

Financial and Portfolio highlights 

6 Months ended 6 Months ended Increase/ 
                                                    Decrease 
                                    31 Dec 2023   31 Dec 2022 
Adjusted EPRA earnings per share2                    USUSD1.03 cps   USUSD1.02 cps   +1.0% 
Distributable earnings per share1                    USUSD2.07 cps   USUSD2.56 cps   -19.1% 
Dividend per share                           USUSD1.50 cps   USUSD2.00 cps   -25.0% 
Property portfolio net operating income from continuing operations   USUSD29.7m    USUSD25.7m    +15.6% 
(proportionate9) 
EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 3                14.5%      12.7%      +1.8 ppts 
Net finance costs                            USUSD18.2m    USUSD16.5m    +10.3% 
Revenue earned from multinational tenants7               79.0%      85.9%      -6.9 ppts 
Income produced in hard currency8                    95.0%      92.4%      +2.6 ppts 
                                    As at 31 Dec  As at 30 Jun  Increase/ 
                                    2023      2023      Decrease 
EPRA NRV per share2                           USUSD68.1 cps   USUSD72.8 cps   -6.4% 
Group LTV                                47.6%      44.8%      +2.8 ppts 
Total Income Producing Assets4                     USUSD847.9m    USUSD862.0m    -1.6% 
Contractual rental collected                      93.9%      108.4%     -14.5 ppts 
WALE5                                  4.7 years    4.4 years    +0.3 years 
EPRA portfolio occupancy rate6                     95.5%      93.6%      +1.9 ppts 
Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA")            301,306m2    298,962m2    +2,344m2 
Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations           3.1%      3.0%      +0.1 ppts

Summarised results commentary: 

.       The Board is pleased to announce the resumption of the payment of dividends and has today declared 
       USUSD1.50 cents per share ordinary dividend from cash operating earnings (Distributable earnings). 
       We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials 
       and long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 79% of strong 
       multinational and investment grade tenants. Contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly 
       inflation-linked, and new assets producing income, have contributed to growth in NOI in this reporting 
.       period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 95.0% of our leases in hard 
       currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to 
       pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and 
       external revenue generation from our professional services. 
 
       For the purposes of these interim financials, Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") and Africa 
       Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM") have been accounted for as joint ventures. Post recent 
.       amendments to the shareholders' agreements, which now result in Grit exercising control over both GREA 
       and APDM, the Board considers 1 January 2024 the most appropriate date to commence consolidation. 
 
       EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD68.1 cents per share (30 June 2023: USUSD72.8 cents 
.       per share), is predominantly driven by a -2.7% fair value adjustment made on investment properties during 
       the period, which was partially offset by increased capex and asset investment. This culminated in an 
       overall decrease of 1.0% in the group's proportionate share of property values (including GREA 
       associates). 
       Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 0.6%. Excluding the 
       impact of disposals (Beachcomber and LLR from the prior year), NOI from continuing operations increased 
.       15.6% and the Grit 2.0 recycling strategy is becoming increasingly evident within the composition of 
       Group NOI. Diplomatic housing, healthcare and data centre segments have replaced earnings disposed of in 
       the hospitality segment. 
.       Group Administrative costs reduced 15.4% in the six months to 31 December 2023 and remains on track to 
       achieve the USUSD4.0 million cost reduction target (-19%) for the full year to 30 June 2024. 
 
 
.       Group WACD increased to 9.62%, resulting in a USUSD1.5 million increase (+8.2%) in finance costs for the 
       six-month period. The Group has interest rate hedges amounting to USUSD200 million worth of notional debt. 
       In addition, the Company is targeting to reduce the most expensive debt balances, and post consolidation, 
       amalgamate individual GREA facilities within the current syndication. 
       Final regulatory approvals for the unwinding of the Drive in Trading Black empowerment structure ("DiT") 
.       have been received (see prior announcements). The Company will take direct ownership of its proportionate 
       number of DiT Security Shares in exchange for making the USUSD17.5 million Guarantee Agreement payment to 
       the GEPF by 30 March 2024, the implementation of which is currently under review.

Post period end 

On 16 February 2024, shareholders approved the disposal of interests in Bora Africa and Acacia Estates to 
       GREA, which will form part of Grit's equity contribution to the GREA USD100 million recapitalisation that 
       is expected to conclude in March 2024. The disposal of properties at or close to book value achieves the 
       Board's strategy of additional asset recycling and further reinforces the Group's audited net asset 
.       value. By concluding the GREA capital raise with these proceeds, the Group (including GREA) receives a 
       cash injection of USUSD48.5 million from the PIC's subscription at NAV. This equity will initially be 
       utilised to reduce the Group's higher cost debt. Over the medium term these funds are expected to be 
       redrawn and invested by GREA, upon careful capital allocation assessment, into risk mitigated and 
       accretive development projects that are expected to meaningfully contribute to ESG impact, accelerated 
       NAV growth and fee income generation to the Group as is contemplated under the Grit 2.0 strategy.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -2-

Notes 

Various alternative performance measures (APMs) are used by management and investors, including a number 
       of European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") metrics, Distributable Earnings, Total Income 
1       Producing Assets and Property portfolio net operating income. APMs are not a substitute, and not 
       necessarily better for measuring performance than statutory IFRS results and where used, full 
       reconciliations are provided. 
2       Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in 
       note 16. 
3       Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately 
       consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. 
       Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Associates and 
4       Joint Ventures, other assets owned by associates and joint ventures, deposits paid on Investment 
       properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 
5       Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 
6       Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes associates and joint ventures. 
7       Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 
8       Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. 
       Property net operating income ("NOI") is an APM's and is derived from IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for 
       the results of associates and joint ventures and further includes the results of the GREA associates. A 
9       full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below. In deriving the property net 
       operating income from ongoing operations, the net operating income related to Beachcomber hotels and the 
       LLR (which were disposed of in FY2023) were excluded from the comparative number in order to provide a 
       comparative for only the ongoing operations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations               +44 779 512 3402 
 
CavendishCapital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
James King/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)           +44 20 7220 5000 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) 
                                 +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group.

Directors:

Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay + and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Limited

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

A Company presentation for all investors and analysts via live webcast and conference call

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at 13:00 Mauritius time / 09:00 UK time / 11:00 SA time via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the presentation being open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Pre-registration is advised via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https:// grit.group/financial-results/

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Grit is a prominent, woman-led real estate platform providing property investment and associated real estate services across the African continent. The Group recognises its role in transforming the design of buildings and developments for long-term sustainability and focuses on impact, energy efficiency and carbon reduction across the portfolio. Additionally, the Group prides itself on achieving more than 40% of women in leadership positions and the significant support it provides to local communities in Africa through extensive CSR and upliftment programs.

The Board continues to target a simplification of the Group's structure, operations and financial reporting and has made significant progress over the last 18 months. For associate accounted properties, where we've had limited opportunity for obtaining controlling interests, we've disposed of these and redirected the capital to assets that we can control. The sale of our interests in LLR and the Beachcomber hotel portfolios, at or close to book value, allowed us to redeploy capital to the acquisition of controlling interests in GREA and APDM, whose results will be consolidated from 1 January 2024. The Grit 2.0 recycling strategy is becoming increasingly evident within the composition of Group net operating income with Diplomatic housing, Healthcare and Data center segments replacing earnings that were disposed of from LLR and Hospitality. The impact of both the consolidated acquisitions and the newly completed developments contributing for the full financial year are expected to result in meaningful growth in IFRS revenue over the coming reporting cycles.

Although the Group achieved the Board's 20% asset recycling target, we expect to continue rotating the portfolio away from non-core asset segments and will target further asset disposals in the coming years.

The final stage of the Group simplification involves grouping property assets into logical industry subsidiaries and positioning these within the Group for optimal funding, growth, and value creation. The move of Bora Africa (the Group's industrial asset portfolio) and Acacia estates (diplomatic housing) to GREA, furthers this strategy and has facilitated a USUSD48 million cash equity injection to GREA from our co-investor, PIC. These recapitalisation proceeds will be directed towards debt reduction and pipeline developments in the diplomatic housing, industrial and healthcare sectors which will, amongst others, generate additional income consistent with the Grit 2.0 strategy.

Sustainability of the Group's business model

We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 79% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. NOI from ongoing operations grew by 15.6% in the six months to 31 December 2023, with contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets producing NOI contributing to the growth. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 95.0% of our leases in hard currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and external revenue generation from our professional services. We recognised USUSD6.8 million of other income in the period predominantly related to development revenues earned in APDM.

Significant adjustments in global interest rates have however caused sharp increases in our overall cost of capital in the near term, which continue to impact our financial results. We actively manage our interest rate risk, but with several hedges maturing over the period, our weighted average cost of debt further increased in the period to 9.62% (discussed in greater detail in the treasury section below). We note that central banks are expected to start lowering interest rates later this calendar year, which should go some way to alleviating the current funding cost pressures, however the Group will additionally target settling more expensive facilities to lower overall funding costs.

The Board is keenly focused on improving total returns to shareholders and is currently targeting the following key actions:

-- Continued focus on NOI growth and strong cash collections from the high-quality property portfolioincluding refocusing the portfolio towards resilient and impact sectors.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -3-

-- A rationalisation of shared functions post the acquisition of GREA and APDM and assessment of the optimalstructure of corporate head office functions going forward. We are pleased to report substantial progress on theUSUSD4 million cost reduction target for the financial year 2024 and remain on track to deliver the c19% cost-savingtarget for the full year.

-- A USUSD4.1million annualised cost savings in net finance costs from reduction in debt, refinancing existingfacilities and inclusion of GREA assets into the existing syndicated facility

-- The execution of development pipeline by GREA consistent with the Grit 2.0 strategy and generatingadditional income from property related services.

GREA & APDM update

The Group concluded the acquisition of a majority interest in GREA and APDM in 2023, resulting in a combined direct and indirect interest of 54.22% in GREA and 78.95% in APDM. GREA and APDM were treated as joint ventures in the financial statements for the full year results to 30 June 2023 and again for the six months ended 31 December 2023. Following final amendments to the Shareholders Agreement, both will now be fully consolidated with effect from 1 January 2024.

In addition to GREA's existing income producing portfolio, the PIC will inject USD48 million of cash equity as part of the recently announced GREA USD100 million recapitalisation which will facilitate GREA's pipeline of development opportunities in its focus sectors:

1. Bora Africa, a specialist industrial real estate vehicle, was established on 24 October 2023 when 5 Grit owned industrial assets namely Imperial, Bollore, Orbit and three industrial land assets were transferred to the newly established entity. Post the recent shareholder approval Bora will shortly become a wholly owned subsidiary of GREA, who will oversee the realisation of the development pipeline. The International Finance Corporation, a division of the World Bank, has approved a USUSD30 million subordinated notes issue by Bora Africa to fund future pipeline and impact focused real estate acquisitions. 2. Diplomatic Holdings Africa Ltd ("DH Africa"), a wholly owned subsidiary of GREA, has been established asa specialist property platform investing in diplomatic housing and other sovereign-backed property assets inAfrica. DH Africa currently holds four diplomatic housing assets, which were internally developed or purchased, andhas several future developments which are either under consideration or in the process of being negotiated.

Update on the 2023 Annual General Meeting vote

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 December 2023, ordinary resolution 10 received the support of 71.4% of shareholder votes. The Company has subsequently undertaken an engagement exercise with shareholders to discuss this voting outcome, including a consultation with some of the Company's major shareholders on 17 January 2024 to understand their position and perspectives. The perspectives of our major shareholders are highly valued and have been reported to the Board.

Changes to the Board of Directors

Sir Sam Jonah reached retirement age recently and accordingly withdrew himself from re-election at the annual general meeting, that was held on the 18 December 2023. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Sir Sam for his meaningful contribution to Grit over the years and wishes him well for the future, and for his retirement.

The Board welcomes Mr Nigel Nunoo, who was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 19 December 2023. He has also been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Leon van de Moortele, the Group CFO and member of the Board, who has been on medical leave since 19 December 2023, resigned from the Board today. The Board would like to express their gratitude to Leon for the integral role he has played in the company since its inception and his immense dedication to navigating the complex landscape in the Pan Africa business environment.

The Board today appoints Gareth Schnehage as replacement Chief Financial Officer and welcomes him to the Board of directors. Gareth is a Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of leading roles at multinational corporations, including extensive experience operating in African jurisdictions and executing asset backed debt financing solutions.

Outlook

The Group continues to focus on growing income from its portfolio of high-quality, income producing properties and from the implementation of its Grit 2.0 revenue strategy. The Board will continue to target the reduction of administrative costs and implementing strategies to reduce LTV and weighted average cost of debt to defend and grow its distributable earnings and NAV growth.

Presentation of financial results

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the IFRS financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 16a to 16b. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures.

Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operational earnings that would be available for distribution as dividend to equity holders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific impacts of operating across several diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from these regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the component income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interests (for properties consolidated by Grit, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 16b "Distributable earnings".

Distributable earnings for the six months are underpinned by NOI, fee income performance and improved administrative cost control. The higher weighted average cost of debt has however impacted the results and resulted in a decline of distributable earnings of 19.1% (Distributable EPS HY24 USD2.07cps vs HY23 USD2.56cps). 

IFRS  Extracted from GRIT Proportionate   Split  GRIT     YTD 
                 YTD   Associates   Income statement   NCI   Economic   Distributable 
                                             Interest   earnings 
                  USUSD'000 USUSD'000    USUSD'000        USUSD'000 USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Gross rental income        28,429  4,931      33,360        (4,622) 28,738    28,272 
Property operating expenses    (4,953) (644)      (5,597)        1,211  (4,386)    (3,255) 
Net operating profit       23,476  4,287      27,763        (3,411) 24,352    25,017 
Other income           108   6,745      6,853         (12)   6,841     6,637 
Administration expenses      (7,929) (3,945)     (11,874)       165   (11,709)   (10,541) 
Net impairment charge on     979   445       1,424         (382)  1,042     - 
financial assets 
Profit / (loss) from operations  16,634  7,532      24,166        (3,640) 20,526    21,113 
Fair value adjustment on     (19,954) (403)      (20,357)       3,534  (16,823)   - 
investment properties 
Fair value adjustment on other  (235)  -        (235)         -    (235)     - 
financial asset 
Fair value adjustment on     (4,041) -        (4,041)        -    (4,041)    - 
derivative financial instruments 
Share-based payment        (100)  -        (100)         -    (100)     - 
Share of profits from associates 5,378  (5,378)     -           -    -       - 
Gain on derecognition of loans  1    -        1           -    1       - 
and other receivables 
Foreign currency (losses) / gains (2,499) (53)      (2,552)        297   (2,255)    - 
Other transaction costs      (567)  -        (567)         -    (567)     - 
Profit / (loss) before interest  (5,383) 1,698      (3,685)        191   (3,494)    21,113 
and taxation 
Interest income          1,514  1,618      3,132         (1)   3,131     3,131 
Finance costs - Intercompany   -    -        -           1,786  1,786     1,089 
Finance charges          (19,691) (2,470)     (22,161)       1,337  (20,824)   (18,361) 
Profit / (loss) before taxation  (23,560) 846       (22,714)       3,313  (19,401)   6,972 
Current tax            (218)  (56)      (274)         80    (194)     (194) 
Deferred tax           2,751  (949)      1,802         (129)  1,673     - 
Profit / (loss) after taxation  (21,027) (159)      (21,186)       3,264  (17,922)   6,778

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -4- 

NCI of associates through OCI   -    159       159          (159)  -       - 
Total comprehensive income /   (21,027) -        (21,027)       3,105  (17,922)   6,778 
(loss) 
VAT credits                                               3,176 
Distributable earnings                                         9,954

Financial and Portfolio summary

The property portfolio has continued to trade well with both leasing activity and new assets contributing to the revenue from ongoing operations growth in the period. The Grit Proportionate Gross rental income movements are made up by the following: 

Sector         Revenue HY2023 Change in ownership1 Other movements2 Revenue HY2024 % Change 
            USUSD'000    USUSD'000       USUSD'000     USUSD'000 
Retail         8,981     260         1,009      10,250     14.1% 
Hospitality       5,192     (2,879)       664       2,977     -42.7% 
Office         8,903     19          128       9,050     1.7% 
Industrial       3,141     15          (67)       3,089     -1.7% 
Data Centres      383      214         30        627      63.7% 
Healthcare       -       -          634       634      100.0% 
Corporate Accommodation 6,719     465         925       8,109     20.7% 
LLR portfolio      1,090     (1,090)       -        -       -100.0% 
Corporate        626      -          215       841      34.3% 
TOTAL          35,035     (2,996)       3,538      35,577     1.5% 
Subsidiaries      26,914     -          1,515      28,429     5.6% 
Associates       7,340     (3,461)       1,052      4,931     -32.8% 
SUBTOTAL        34,254     (3,461)       2,567      33,360     -2.6% 
GREA Associates 3    781      465         971       2,217     183.9% 
TOTAL          35,035     (2,996)       3,538      35,577     1.5% 
       Change in ownership relate to the increase in effective shareholding in GREA from 35.01% during H1 FY2023 
1       to 54.22% during H1 FY2024 as well as the impact of the disposal of Beachcomber Hotels International and 
       Letlole La Rona Limited during the previous financial year. 
2       Other movements relate to the impact of development assets brought into operation, leasing activities and 
       the impact of foreign exchange. 
3       GREA associates include the Diplomatic housing units located in Ethiopia and Kenya.

Retail sector: Recovery in revenue performance of AnfaPlace Mall contributed to the 14% year-on-year increase in retail segment revenue with the leasing activity to the Hudson Group in the prior period annualising in these results. Anfa remains positioned for disposal and vacancy increases in January 2024 are expected to reduce by the end of 2Q 2024. The Zambian portfolio (Kafubu, Makuba and Cosmopolitan Mall) continue to trade well despite the volatility experienced in the Zambian Kwacha over the past six months, re-enforcing the Boards belief in the "services and convenience focused" retail offering as a sustainable format for the African continent.

Hospitality sector: Excluding the impacts of BHI from the base (which was disposed of in 2023), the hospitality sector enjoyed reported revenue growth of 28.7%. Tamassa enjoyed its first EBITDA participation contributing to lease income since the Covid pandemic, while NOI growth on the Club Med resort was directly attributable to returns earned on the increased capital spend on the asset.

Office sector: The office sector is benefiting from contributions from newly completed assets (Precinct, Adumhah Place and Eneo) now in the portfolio. This was supported by positive leasing activity in the Ghanaian and Mozambique portfolios which has contributed to the revenue growth from this segment.

Corporate accommodation sector: The sector exposures comprise the newly amalgamated DH Africa (consular accommodation) and the VDE compound let to Vulcan, with the segment reflecting the implementation of the Grit 2.0 asset recycling strategy. The DH Africa assets reported a 13.8% growth in revenue driven by Rosslyn Grove (Kenya) and Elevation (Ethiopia), both newly developed compounds let predominantly to the US government, contributing for the full reporting period. Lease renewal discussions are currently underway for VDE corporate accommodation compound expiring May 2024.

Bora Africa (Light Industrial) & Data Centre sectors: Post the move of Bora to GREA, the Group expects to combine the data sector segment within Light Industrial. On a combined basis the sector is demonstrating strong demand fundamentals and positive outlook. Despite isolated tenant delays in rental payments, which are being addressed, we remain confident in the performance of the combined industrial and data centre sectors.

Healthcare sector: The Artemis Curepipe Clinic was completed in May 2023, and is now contributing for the full period. The hospital is tenanted to Falcon Healthcare Group Ltd on a 15-year lease and supported with further credit enhancement guarantees. The hospital has traded ahead of plan with the first ever open-heart surgery on the island of Mauritius performed there recently.

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further split to produce a Grit NOI analysis by sector as follows: 

Sector         Opex HY2024 Opex HY2023 Movement NOI HY2024 NOI HY2023 Movement 
            USUSD'000   USD'000   %    USUSD'000  USUSD'000  % 
Retail         (3,573)   (3,205)   11.5%  6,677   5,776   15.6% 
Hospitality       -      -      -    2,977   5,192   -42.7% 
Office         (1,402)   (1,046)   34.0%  7,648   7,857   -2.7% 
Industrial       (131)    (119)    10.1%  2,958   3,022   -2.1% 
Data Centres      -      -      -    627    383    63.7% 
Healthcare       (3)           100.0%  631          100.0% 
Corporate Accommodation (1,284)   (1,249)   2.8%   6,825   5,470   24.8% 
LLR portfolio      -      (93)    -100.0% -     997    -100.0% 
Corporate3       565     237     138.0%  1,405   863    62.8% 
TOTAL          (5,829)   (5,475)   6.5%   29,748   29,560   0.6% 
Subsidiaries      (4,953)   (4,797)   3.3%   23,476   22,117   6.1% 
Associates       (644)    (578)    11.4%  4,287   6,762   -36.6% 
SUBTOTAL        (5,597)   (5,375)   4.1%   27,763   28,879   -3.9% 
GREA Associates2    (232)    (100)    132.0%  1,985   681    191.5% 
TOTAL          (5,829)   (5,475)   6.5%   29,748   29,560   0.6%

Income producing assets 

Composition of income producing assets                         31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                                            USUSD'm    USUSD'm 
Investment properties                                 615.8    628.8 
Investment properties included within 'Investment in associates and joint ventures'  130,7    126.1 
                                            746.5    754.9 
Deposits paid on investment properties                         4.8     5.9 
Other assets included within Investments in associates (excluding investment property) 66,1    71.0 
Other investments, property, plant & equipment, Intangibles & related party loans   30.5    30.2 
Total income producing assets                             847.9    862.0

Property valuations

Reported property values based on Grit's proportionate share of the total property portfolio (including joint ventures and GREA associates) decreased by 1.02% in the period primarily due to negative fair value movements of USUSD21.2 million on the property portfolio (-2.7%) as well as the impact of foreign exchange movements amounting to USUSD2.7 million. This was offset by capital expenditure on the Club Med Skirring Resort development and developments in progress under the GREA portfolio with a combined capital spend of USUSD11.4 million. 

Property                                  Property 
         Value   Foreign exchange Developments and   Other   Fair value  Value   Total Valuation 
Sector           movement     refurbishment    movements movement         Movement 
         30 Jun                                   31 Dec 
         2023                                    2023 
         USUSD'000  USUSD'000      USUSD'000       USUSD'000  USUSD'000    USUSD'000  % 
Retail      212,711  (4,250)      -          466    (6,507)    202,420  (4.84%) 
Hospitality   79,992   1,210       5,703        -     (2,365)    84,540   5.69% 
Office      215,444  -         -          1,577   (3,186)    213,835  (0.75%) 
Light industrial 79,450   -         -          186    (1,248)    78,388   (1.34%) 
Data Centres   14,390            -          62     20      14,472   0.57%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -5- 

Healthcare    12,227   125        -          1,485   (834)     13,003   6.35% 
Corporate    157,772  390        -          (627)   (7,824)    149,711  (5.11%) 
Accommodation 
GREA under    16,241   (3)        5,726        1,071   771      23,806   46.58% 
construction 
Other      -     (122)       -          127    -       5     100.00% 
TOTAL      788,227  (2,650)      11,429        4,347   (21,173)   780,180  (1.02%) 
Subsidiaries   628,777  1,117       5,703        136    (19,954)   615,779  (2.07%) 
Associates    126,104  (4,156)      5,726        3,420   (403)     130,691  3.64% 
SUBTOTAL     754,881  (3,039)      11,429        3,556   (20,357)   746,470  (1.11%) 
GREA Associates 33,346   389        -          791    (816)     33,710   1.09% 
TOTAL      788,227  (2,650)      11,429        4,347   (21,173)   780,180  (1.02%)

Additional income

USUSD6.8 million was recognised as other income within the associate line in the period, predominantly related to property development revenues earned in APDM.

Cost control

In October 2023, the Board committed to a net USUSD4.0 million reduction in reported administrative costs. By December 2023, the Group has achieved US1.4 million reduction in administrative costs and remains on track to achieve the USUSD4.0 million target reduction by June 2024.

By 31 December 2023 annualised ongoing administrative costs as a percentage of total income producing assets equated to 1.9%, decreasing from 2.2% in the prior year. The overall reduction in administrative costs was driven by the cost optimisation initiatives implemented by the group and from integration benefits expected from the GREA and APDM acquisitions. 

Administrative costs 
               31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Movement Movement 
 
               USUSD'000     USUSD'000     USUSD'000 % 
Ongoing administrative costs 7,929      9,377      (1,448) -15.4 
Transaction costs       -        31        (31)   -100.0 
Total administrative expenses 7,929      9,408      (1,479) -15.7

Material finance cost increases

The Group's weighted average cost of debt increased to 9.6% at the end of December 2023 from 7.5% at the end of December 2022, which contributed to the 10.4% increase in net finance costs during the period. The increase in funding costs is partially shielded by annual contractual lease escalations over the property portfolio which are predominantly linked to US consumer price inflation. The Group has hedging instruments in place amounting to USUSD200 million to mitigate the impact of interest fluctuations. 

Net finance costs                    31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Movement Movement 
                             USUSD'000     USUSD'000     USUSD'000 % 
Finance costs as per statement of profit or loss     19,691      18,210      1,481  8.1% 
Less: Interest income as per statement of profit or loss (1,514)     (1,738)     224   -12.9% 
Net finance costs - IFRS                 18,177      16,472      1,705  10.4%

Interest rate risk exposure and management

The exposure to interest rate risk at 31 December 2023 is summarised below, and the table highlights the value of the Group's interest-bearing borrowings that are exposed to the base rates indicated: 

Lender                                 TOTAL   SOFR   EURIBOR PLR1  FIXED 
                                    USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 
Standard Bank Group                          269,972  220,837  49,135 -    - 
State Bank of Mauritius                        38,802  -     37,939 863   - 
Investec Group                             33,938  -     33,938 -    - 
Nedbank Group                             15,635  15,635  -    -    - 
Housing Finance Corporation                      4,204   -     -    -    4,204 
NCBA Kenya                               29,484  29,484  -    -    - 
Private Equity                             4,725   -     -    -    4,725 
International Finance Corporation                   16,100  16,100  -    -    - 
TOTAL EXPOSURE - IFRS                         412,860  282,056  121,012 863   8,929 
Less: Hedging instruments in place                   (200,000) (200,000) -    -    - 
Less: Partner loans offsetting group exposure             (21,034) (21,034) -    -    - 
NET EXPOSURE (AFTER HEDGING AND OTHER MITIGATING INSTRUMENTS) - IFRS  191,826  61,022  121,012 863   8,929

Notes

1 PLR - Mauritius Prime Lending Rate

Including the impact of hedges and back-to-back partner loans, the Group is 78.4% hedged on its USUSD SOFR exposure but remains largely unhedged to movements in EURIBOR and the Mauritian prime lending rate.

On 16 October 2023, interest rate hedges over USUSD100.0 million notional, which gave protection against LIBOR rates above 1.58% to 1.85%, matured. The Group re-instated a new USUSD100.0 million notional interest rate hedge from this date, with a new protection level above 4.75% against SOFR 3-month rates. This higher level was a material contributor to the increased WACD

A sensitivity of the Group's expected WACD to further movements in base rates are summarised below: 

All debt                  WACD Movement vs current WACD 
At 31 December 2023 (including hedges)   9.62% 
At 28 February 2024 (including hedges)   9.56% 0.00bps 
+50bps                   9.78% 0.22bps 
+25bps                   9.67% 0.11bps 
-50bps                   9.34% (0.22bps) 
-100bps                  9.03% (0.53bps) 
-200bps                  8.32% (1.24bps)

Interest-bearing borrowings movements

As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a total of USUSD411.7 million in interest bearing borrowings outstanding as compared to a total of USUSD396.7 million that was outstanding at the end of the comparative period. The increase in these balances was largely driven by the impact of net proceeds of interest-bearing borrowings during the period that amounted to USUSD12.8 million during the period as more fully described below. 

As at    As at 
Movement in reported interest-bearing borrowings for the period (subsidiaries) 
                                        31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                                        USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Balance at the beginning of the period                     396,735   425,066 
Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings                    40,691   324,459 
Loan reduced through disposal of subsidiary                  -      (19,404) 
Loan acquired through asset acquisition                    -      4,369 
Loan issue costs incurred                           (936)    (7,355) 
Amortisation of loan issue costs                        1,625    3,368 
Foreign currency translation differences                    1,759    3,561 
Interest accrued                                (301)    2,798 
Debt settled during the year                          (27,862)  (340,127) 
As at period end                                411,711   396,735

The following debt transactions were concluded during the period under review: 

.       Movement in the Grit Services Limited corporate facility with NCBA Bank Kenya amounting to c. USUSD12.0 
       million increase. 
.       Refinance of Tamassa by Mara Delta Properties Mauritius Limited, through State Bank of Mauritius 
       amounting to c.USUSD13.2 million. 
       Settlement of State Bank of Mauritius corporate facility held by Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
       amounting to c.USUSD10.0 million. 
.       Maubank corporate facility held by Freedom Asset Management Limited of USUSD0.7 million was settled during 
       the period. 
.       USUSD3.1 million was settled on the RCF facility held by Girt Services Limited with the SBSA led 
       syndication during the period. 
.       Amortisation of the Investec facility linked to AnfaPlace Mall amounting to EUR1.5 million.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -6-

For more meaningful analysis, a further breakdown is provided below to better reflect debt related to non-consolidated associates and joint ventures. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a total of USUSD476.9 million in interest-bearing borrowings outstanding, comprised of USUSD412.9 million in subsidiaries (as reported in IFRS balance sheet) and USUSD64.0 million proportionately consolidated and held within its associates and joint ventures. 

31 December 2023                30 June 2023 
             Debt in     Debt in    Total      Debt in     Debt in    Total 
             Subsidiaries  associates           Subsidiaries  associates 
             USD'000     USD'000    USD'000 %    USD'000     USD'000    USD'000 % 
Standard Bank Group    269,972     30,626     300,598 63.04% 269,147     28,881     298,028 65.18% 
State Bank of Mauritius  38,802     14,320     53,122 11.14% 35,361     2,769     38,130 8.34% 
Investec Group      33,938     -       33,938 7.12%  34,722     -       34,722 7.59% 
Absa Group        -        14,157     14,157 2.97%  -        14,157     14,157 3.10% 
Afrasia Bank Limited   -        17       17   0.00%  -        21       21   0.00% 
Nedbank Group       15,635     -       15,635 3.28%  15,635     7,772     23,407 5.12% 
Maubank          -        -       -    0.00%  712       -       712   0.16% 
Housing Finance      4,204      -       4,204  0.88%  4,369      -       4,369  0.96% 
Corporation 
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd    -        1,987     1,987  0.42%  -        2,078     2,078  0.45% 
Cooperative Bank of    -        2,894     2,894  0.61%  -        3,303     3,303  0.72% 
Oromia 
NCBA Bank Kenya      29,484     -       29,484 6.18%  17,500     -       17,500 3.83% 
Private Equity      4,725      -       4,725  0.99%  4,725      -       4,725  1.03% 
International Finance   16,100     -       16,100 3.38%  16,100     -       16,100 3.52% 
Corporation 
TOTAL BANK DEBT      412,860     64,001     476,861 100.00% 398,271     58,981     457,252 100.00% 
Interest accrued     7,424                     7,725 
Unamortised loan issue  (8,573)                    (9,261) 
costs 
As at 30 June       411,711                    396,735

Group LTV

The Group LTV as at 31 December 2023 is 47.6% as compared to 44.8% at 30 June 2023. The increase in Group LTV is due to an increase in the overall net debt position and a reduction in investment property values driven by fair value movements processed during the period.

Net Asset Value and EPRA Net Realisable Value

Further reconciliations and details of EPRA earnings per share and other metrics are provided in notes 16a to 16b. 

NET REINSTATEMENT VALUE ("NRV") EVOLUTION         USUSD'000 USUSD cps 
June 2023 as reported - IFRS NRV             300,650 62.60 
Derivative financial instruments             789   0.20 
Deferred Tax on Properties                48,217  10.00 
EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2023                  349,656 72.80 
Cash Profits                       7,325  1.53 
Portfolio valuations                   (20,357) (4.24) 
Other fair value adjustments               (4,276) (0.89) 
Other non-cash items (including non-controlling interest) 1,298  0.27 
Movement in Foreign Currency Translation reserve     (3,685) (0.77) 
Movement other equity instruments             (2,798) (0.58) 
EPRA NRV at 31 Dec 2023                  327,163 68.12 
Deferred Tax on Properties                (46,921) (9.78) 
Derivative financial instruments             (4,394) (0.91) 
IFRS NRV at 31 Dec 2023                  275,848 57.43

Dividend

An interim dividend per share of USUSD1.50 cents has been declared for the six-month period ending 31 December 2023, paid from distributable cash earnings. 

Bronwyn Knight 
Chief Executive Officer

28 February 2024

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Grit has a detailed risk management framework in place that is reviewed annually and duly approved by the Risk Committee and the Board. Through this risk management framework, the Company has developed and implemented appropriate frameworks and effective processes for the sound management of risk.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group as at 30 June 2023 are set out on pages 54 to 57 of the 2023 Integrated Annual Report together with the respective mitigating actions and potential consequences to the Group's performance in terms of achieving its objectives. These principal risks are not an exhaustive list of all risks facing the Group but are a snapshot of the Company's main risk profile as at year end.

The Board has reviewed the principal risks and existing mitigating actions in the context of the second half of the current financial year. The Board believes there has been no material change to the risk categories and are satisfied that the existing mitigation actions remain appropriate to manage them.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The directors confirm that the abridged consolidated half year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and that the half year management report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTR") 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R, namely: 

Important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the abridged set of 
.       half year unaudited financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for 
       the remaining six months of the financial year; and 
.       Material related party transactions in the first six months and a fair review of any material changes in 
       the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report.

The maintenance and integrity of the Grit website are the responsibility of the directors.

Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from the legislation in other jurisdictions. The directors of the Group are listed in its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023. A list of current directors is maintained on the Grit website: www.grit.group.

On behalf of the Board 

Bronwyn Knight 
Chief Executive Officer

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME STATEMENT 

Unaudited    Unaudited 
                                six months ended six months ended 
                                31 Dec 2023   31 Dec 2022 
                             Notes USUSD'000     USUSD'000 
Gross property income                   9   28,429      26,914 
Property operating expenses                   (4,953)     (4,797) 
Net property income                       23,476      22,117 
Other income                          108       120 
Administrative expenses                     (7,929)     (9,408) 
Net reversal on financial assets                979       903 
Profit from operations                     16,634      13,732 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties         (19,954)     3,139 
Fair value adjustment on other financial liability       (235)      - 
Fair value adjustment on other financial asset         -        47 
Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments    (4,041)     (1,007) 
Share-based payment expense                   (100)      (413) 
Loss on extinguishment of loans                 -        (1,166) 
Share of profits from associates and joint ventures    3   5,378      12,008 
Loss on disposal of interest in associate            -        (295) 
Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables      1        - 
Foreign currency losses                     (2,499)     (3,381) 
Other transaction costs                     (567)      - 
(Loss)/ Profit before interest and taxation           (5,383)     22,664 
Interest income                      10  1,514      1,738 
Finance costs                       11  (19,691)     (18,210) 
(Loss)/ Profit for the period before taxation          (23,560)     6,192 
Taxation                            2,533      (2,587) 
(Loss)/ Profit for the period after taxation          (21,027)     3,605 
 
(Loss)/ Profit attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                       (18,542)     4,741 
Non-controlling interests                    (2,485)     (1,136) 
                                (21,027)     3,605 
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)       13  (3.85)      0.98

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -7-

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

Unaudited    Unaudited 
                                    six months ended six months ended 
                                    31 Dec 2023   31 Dec 2022 
                                    USUSD'000     USUSD'000 
(Loss)/ Profit for the year                      (21,027)     3,605 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations       508       (257) 
Share of other comprehensive expense of associates and joint ventures (4,164)     (1,207) 
Other comprehensive expense that may be reclassified to profit or loss (3,656)     (1,464) 
Total comprehensive (expense)/ income relating to the period      (24,683)     2,141 
 
Total comprehensive (expense)/ income attributable to: 
Owners of the parent                          (22,227)     3,495 
Non-controlling interests                       (2,456)     (1,354) 
                                    (24,683)     2,141

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

Unaudited as at Audited as at Unaudited as at 
 
                             31 Dec 2023   30 Jun 2023  31 Dec 2022 
                          Notes USUSD'000     USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Investment properties               2   615,779     628,777    609,016 
Deposits paid on investment properties       2   4,799      5,926     10,867 
Property, plant, and equipment              4,094      4,490     2,095 
Intangible assets                    308       433      561 
Other investments                    3        -       1 
Investments in associates and joint ventures    3   196,870     197,094    212,317 
Related party loans receivable              129       92      1,313 
Other loans receivable               4   21,332     21,005    - 
Derivative financial instruments             -        91      - 
Trade and other receivables            5   3,500      3,448     1,829 
Deferred tax                       13,176     12,578    12,698 
Total non-current assets                 859,990     873,934    850,697 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            5   22,333     18,578    31,760 
Current tax receivable                  3,585      3,389     2,070 
Related party loans receivable              882       751      988 
Other loans receivable               4   -        -       34,477 
Derivative financial instruments             18       1,828     3,003 
Cash and cash equivalents                6,776      9,207     12,580 
Total current assets                   33,594     33,753    84,878 
Total assets                       893,584     907,687    935,575 
 
Equity and liabilities 
Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders 
Ordinary share capital                  535,694     535,694    535,694 
Treasury shares reserve                 (16,306)    (16,306)   (16,212) 
Foreign currency translation reserve           (4,074)     (389)     (5,666) 
Accumulated losses                    (239,466)    (218,349)   (180,515) 
Equity attributable to owners of the Company       275,848     300,650    333,301 
Preference share capital              6   32,615     31,596    30,577 
Perpetual preference notes             7   28,606     26,827    26,289 
Non-controlling interests                (27,948)    (25,456)   (25,675) 
Total equity                       309,121     333,617    364,492 
 
Liabilities 
Non-current liabilities 
Redeemable preference shares               13,308     12,849    12,840 
Proportional shareholder loans              33,259     35,733    40,989 
Interest-bearing borrowings            8   355,149     318,453    371,549 
Lease liabilities                    700       3,335     750 
Derivative financial instruments             1,412      1,425     2,976 
Related party loans payable               8,507      7,195     1,454 
Deferred tax liability                  49,805     51,933    51,480 
Total non-current liabilities              462,140     430,923    482,038 
 
Current liabilities 
Interest-bearing borrowings            8   56,562     78,282    38,268 
Lease liabilities                    3,140      1,265     589 
Trade and other payables                 43,658     46,366    31,269 
Current tax payable                   365       717      1 
Derivative financial instruments             3,001      1,284     - 
Related party loans payable               -        -       1 
Other financial liabilities               13,593     13,358    16,983 
Bank overdrafts                     2,004      1,875     1,934 
Total current liabilities                122,323     143,147    89,045 
Total liabilities                    584,463     574,070    571,083 
Total equity and liabilities               893,584     907,687    935,575

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

Unaudited    Unaudited 
                                          six months ended six months ended 
                                          31 Dec 2023   31 Dec 2022 
                                       Notes USUSD'000     USUSD'000 
Cash generated from operations 
(Loss) / profit for the year before taxation                    (23,560)     6,192 
Adjusted for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                           766       282 
Interest income                               10  (1,514)     (1,738) 
Share of profits from associates and joint ventures             3   (5,378)     (12,008) 
Finance costs                                11  19,691      18,210 
IFRS 9 charges/ (credits)                             (1)       (481) 
Foreign currency losses                              2,499      3,381 
Straight-line rental income accrual                         (166)      (186) 
Amortisation of lease premium                           114       708 
Share based payment expense                            100       413 
Loss on disposal of interest in associate                     -        295 
Loss on extinguishment on loan                           -        1,166 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties                2   19,954      (3,139) 
Fair value adjustment on other financial liability                 235       (47) 
Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments             4,041      1,007 
Other transaction costs                              567       - 
                                          17,348      14,055 
Changes to working capital 
Movement in trade and other receivables                      1,527      (1,815) 
Movement in trade and other payables                        (10,920)    248 
Cash generated from operations                           7,955      12,488 
Taxation paid                                    (385)      (1,814) 
Net cash generated from operating activities                    7,570      10,674 
 
Cash (utilised in)/ generated from investing activities 
Acquisition of, and additions to investment properties            2   (7,000)     (2,875) 
Deposits received/ (paid) on investment properties              2   1,188      (2,558) 
Additions to property, plant, and equipment                     (102)      (184) 
Additions to intangible assets                           (52)      - 
Acquisition of associates and joint ventures                    -        (19,440) 
Proceeds from partial disposal of associates and joint ventures          -        5,102 
Dividends and interest received from associates and joint ventures         -        21,337

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -8- 

Interest received                                 -        1,739 
Proceeds from partial disposal of investment in subsidiaries            -        1 
Related party loans received                            -        1,488 
Other loans advanced                                -        (2,189) 
Proportional shareholder loans repayments from associates and joint ventures 3   1,382      1,507 
Proceeds from proportional shareholder loans                    -        14,273 
Other loans repayment received                           -        4,378 
Net cash (utilised in)/ generated from investing activities            (4,584)     22,579 
Proportional shareholder loans repaid                       (2,135)     - 
Receipt from derivative instrument                         2,126      - 
Ordinary dividends paid                              -        (7,377) 
Perpetual preferences note dividend paid                      -        (1,228) 
Proceeds from interest bearing borrowings                  8   40,691      280,707 
Settlement of interest-bearing borrowings                  8   (27,862)    (293,325) 
Finance costs                                   (17,765)     (17,137) 
Loan issue costs incurred                             -        (7,939) 
Payments of leases                                 (300)      (70) 
Net cash utilised in financing activities                      (5,245)     (46,369) 
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents                     (2,259)     (13,116) 
Cash at the beginning of the year                         7,332      24,146 
Effect of foreign exchange rates                          (301)      (384) 
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period              4,772      10,646 
 
Total cash and cash equivalents comprise of: 
Cash and cash equivalents                             6,776      12,580 
Less: Bank overdrafts                               (2,004)     (1,934) 
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period              4,772      10,646

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 

Ordinary Treasury Foreign   Antecedent       Preference Perpetual         Total 
          share  shares  currency  Dividend  Accumulated share   preference Non-controlling 
          capital reserve translation reserve  losses   capital  notes   interests    Equity 
                   reserve 
          USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000   USUSD'000  USUSD'000   USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000     USUSD'000 
Balance as at 1   535,694 (16,212) (5,191)   -     (177,990)  29,558   25,741   (22,224)    369,376 
July 2022 
Profit / (loss) for -    -    -      -     (23,631)  -     -     (1,942)     (25,573) 
the year 
Other comprehensive -    -    1,436    -     86     -     -     311       1,833 
income for the year 
Total comprehensive -    -    1,436    -     (23,545)  -     -     (1,631)     (23,740) 
income / (expense) 
Share based     -    -    -      -     354     -     -     -        354 
payments 
Share of other 
changes in equity  -    -    -      -     7,474    -     -     -        7,474 
of joint venture 
Ordinary dividends -    -    -      -     (19,188)  -     -     -        (19,188) 
declared 
Treasury shares   -    (94)   -      -     -      -     -     -        (94) 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (3,529)   -     1,086   -        (2,443) 
perpetual notes 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (2,038)   2,038   -     -        - 
preference shares 
Transaction with 
non-controlling   -    -    -      -     (796)    -     -     796       - 
interests without 
change in control 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    75     -     -      -     -     -        75 
on sale of interest 
in subsidiary 
Acquisition of 
subsidiary with own -    -    -      -     (604)    -     -     -        (604) 
equity shares 
Acquisition of 
additional interest 
in joint venture  -    -    -      -     (884)    -     -     -        (884) 
with own equity 
shares 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    3,291    -     -      -     -     -        3,291 
on sale of 
associates 
Dividends 
distributable to  -    -    -      -     2,397    -     -     (2,397)     - 
non-controlling 
shareholders 
Balance as at 30  535,694 (16,306) (389)    -     (218,349)  31,596   26,827   (25,456)    333,617 
June 2023 (audited) 
 
Balance as at 1   535,694 (16,212) (5,191)   -     (177,990)  29,558   25,741   (22,224)    369,376 
July 2022 
Profit / (Loss) for -    -    -      -     4,741    -     -     (1,136)     3,605 
the period 
Other comprehensive 
expense for the   -    -    (1,246)   -     -      -     -     (218)      (1,464) 
period 
Total comprehensive -    -    (1,246)   -     4,741    -     -     (1,354)     2,141 
(expense) / income 
Share based     -    -    -      -     413     -     -     -        413 
payments 
Share of other 
changes in equity  -    -    -      -     2,620    -     -     -        2,620 
of associate 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    771     -     -      -     -     -        771 
on part sale of 
interests in 
associate 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (1,019)   1,019   -     -        - 
preference shares 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (1,779)   -     548    -        (1,231) 
perpetual notes 
Ordinary dividends -    -    -      -     (9,599)   -     -     -        (9,599) 
paid 
Transaction with 
non-controlling   -    -    -      -     (299)    -     -     300       1 
interests without 
change in control 
Dividends 
distributable to  -    -    -      -     2,397    -     -     (2,397)     - 
non-controlling 
shareholders 
Balance as at 31 
December 2022    535,694 (16,212) (5,666)   -     (180,515)  30,577   26,289   (25,675)    364,492 
(unaudited) 
 
Balance as at 1   535,694      (389)   -     (218,349)  31,596   26,827   (25,456)    333,617 
July 2023          (16,306) 
Loss for the period -    -    -      -     (18,542)  -     -     (2,485)     (21,027) 
Other comprehensive 
(expense) / income -    -    (3,685)   -     -      -     -     29       (3,656) 
for the period 
Total comprehensive -    -    (3,685)   -     (18,542)  -     -     (2,456)     (24,683) 
expense 
Share based     -    -    -      -     100     -     -     -        100 
payments 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (1,779)   -     1,779   -        - 
perpetual notes 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (1,019)   1,019   -     -        - 
preference shares 
Other movement in  -    -    -      -     123     -     -     (36)      87 
equity 
Balance as at 31 
December 2023    535,694 (16,306) (4,074)   -     (239,466)  32,615   28,606   (27,948)    309,121 
(unaudited)

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of this abridged consolidated financial statements are set out below.

1.1 Basis of preparation

The unaudited abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the IASB, interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC); the Financial Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council and the LSE and SEM Listings Rules. The unaudited abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the going-concern basis and were approved for issue by the Board on 27 February 2024.

Going Concern

The directors are required to consider an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern when producing the interim abridged unaudited consolidated ?nancial statements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -9-

The Directors are of the opinion that after reconsideration of the items highlighted in the Integrated Annual Report published on 31st October 2023 (see page 91), the risks assessed are being managed and the Group continues to perform within the parameters of the going concern models prepared. The directors therefore concluded that it remains appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis.

Functional and presentation currency

The abridged unaudited consolidated half year financial statements are prepared and are presented in United States Dollars (USUSD). Amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated. Some of the underlying subsidiaries and associates have functional currencies other than the USUSD. The functional currency of those entities reflects the primary economic environment in which they operate.

Presentation of alternative performance measures

The Group presents certain alternative performance measures on the face of the income statement. Revenue is shown on a disaggregated basis, split between gross rental income and the straight-line rental income accrual. Additionally, if applicable, the total fair value adjustment on investment properties is presented on a disaggregated basis to show the impact of contractual receipts from vendors separately from other fair value movements. These are non-IFRS measures and supplement the IFRS information presented. The directors believe that the presentation of this information provides useful insight to users of the financial statements and assists in reconciling the IFRS information to industry wide EPRA metrics.

1.2 Segmental reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker is a person or group that is responsible for allocating resources and assessing the performance of the operating segments. The Group has chosen the board as its chief operating decision-maker as it is the board that makes the Group's strategic decisions. Each operating entity has its own segmental and geographical allocation, and it is not allocated to more than one sector. Depreciation and amortization are not shown separately due to the immaterial nature thereof.

1.3 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of these abridged consolidated half year financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of accounting estimates which by definition will seldom equal the actual results. Management also needs to exercise judgement in applying the group's accounting policies. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated. They are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectation of future events that may have a monetary impact on the entity and that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Significant Judgements

In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made the following judgements.

Historical significant judgements which continue to affect the financial statements

Unconsolidated structured entity

Drive in Trading (DiT), a B-BBEE consortium, secured a facility of USUSD33.4 million from the Bank of America N.A (UK Branch) ("BoAML") to finance its investment in Grit. The BoAML facility was granted to DiT after South Africa's Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), represented by Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited ("PIC"), provided a guarantee to BoAML in the form of a Contingent Repurchase Obligation ("CRO") for up to USUSD35 million. The terms of the CRO oblige PIC to acquire the loan granted to DiT should DiT default under the BoAML facility.

In order to facilitate the above, the Group agreed to de-risk 50% of PIC's USUSD35 million exposure to the CRO, by granting PIC a guarantee whereby should BoAML enforce the CRO, the Group would indemnify PIC for up to 50% of the losses, capped at USUSD17.5 million, following the sale of the underlying securities, being the shares held by DiT in Grit.

Given the unusual structure of the transaction, the Group has determined that DiT has limited and predetermined activities and can be considered a structured entity under IFRS 12 as the design and purpose of DiT was to fund Grit rights issue and at the same time enable Grit to obtain B-BBEE credentials.

As the Group does not have both, power to direct the activities of DiT and an exposure to variable returns, the Group has exercised judgement on not to consolidate DiT but instead treat it as an unconsolidated structured entity due to DiT being a related party.

Freedom Asset Management (FAM) as a subsidiary

The Group has considered Freedom Asset Management (FAM) to be its subsidiary for consolidation purposes due to the Group's implied control of FAM, as the Group has ability to control the variability of returns of FAM and has the ability to affect returns through its power to direct the relevant activities of FAM. The Group does not own any interest in FAM however it has exposure to returns from its involvement in directing the activities of FAM.

Grit Executive Share Trust (GEST) as a subsidiary

The Group has considered Grit Executive Share Trust (GEST) to be its subsidiary for consolidation purposes due to the Group's implied control of GEST, as the Group's ability to appoint the majority of the trustees and to control the variability of returns of GEST. The Group does not own any interest in GEST but is exposed to the credit risk and losses of (GEST) as the Group shall bear any losses sustained by GEST and shall be entitled to receive and be paid any profits made in respect of the purchase, acquisition, sale or disposal of unawarded shares in the instance where shares revert back to GEST.

Grit Executive Share Trust II (GEST II) as a subsidiary

During the financial year 2023, Grit Executive Share Trust II has been incorporated to act as trust for the new long term incentive plan of the Group. The trust will hold Grit shares to service the new scheme when the shares will vest to the employees in the future. The corporate set-up of GEST II is like GEST and the Group has considered the latter to be a subsidiary due to the implied control that the Group has over it.

New significant judgements made during the current reporting period

African Development Managers Limited ("APDM") accounted for as joint venture

The shareholders of APDM signed an amended shareholder agreement that changes the shareholder rights that existed in the legacy shareholder agreement. The most notable change to the agreement is that future decisions that are taken by the Investment Committee of APDM will require a simple majority to be implemented as compared to a seventy-five-percent threshold that was previously required. The Group has the right to appoint four out of seven members to the investment committee. Following the implementation of the amended shareholder agreement the Group can exercise control over the Investment Committee of APDM.

APDM was previously accounted for as a joint venture by the Group, despite having a majority shareholding in APDM. In preparing the abridged consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023, the directors exercised judgement in determining APDM accounting treatment and concluded that APDM continue to be treated as a joint venture for the reporting period ended 31 December 2023, with consolidation being adopted with effect from 1 January 2024, which is deemed to be the date on which the rights associated with the changes made to the amended shareholder agreement, and which transfers control to the Group, being implemented.

Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") accounted for as joint venture

The shareholders of GREA signed an amended shareholder agreement that changes the shareholder rights that existed in the legacy shareholder agreement. The most notable change to the agreement is that future decisions that are taken by the Board of Directors of GREA will require a simple majority to be implemented as compared to a seventy-five-percent threshold that was previously required. The changes in the shareholder agreement provide for the Group to appoint four out of seven board members. Following the implementation of the amended shareholder agreement the Group can exercise control over the GREA board of directors.

GREA was previously accounted for as a joint venture by the Group, despite having a majority shareholding in GREA. In preparing the abridged consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023, the directors exercised judgement in determining GREA's accounting treatment and concluded that GREA continue to be treated as a joint venture for the reporting period ended 31 December 2023, with consolidation being adopted with effect from 1 January 2024, which is deemed to be the date on which the rights associated with the changes made to the amended shareholder agreement, and which transfers control to the Group, being implemented.

Significant Estimates

The principal areas where such estimations have been made are:

Fair value of investment properties

The fair value of investment properties is determined using a combination of the discounted cash flows method and the income capitalisation valuation method, using assumptions that are based on market conditions existing at the end of the relevant reporting date. For further details on the valuation method, judgements and assumptions made, refer to note 2.

Taxation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -10-

Judgements and estimates are required in determining the provision for income taxes due to the complexity of legislation. There are many transactions and calculations for which the ultimate tax determination is uncertain during the ordinary course of business. The Group recognises liabilities for anticipated tax inspection issues in the jurisdictions in which it operates based on estimates of whether additional taxes will be due. Where the final tax outcome of these matters is different from the amounts that were initially recorded, such differences will impact the income tax and deferred tax provisions in the year in which such determination is made.

The Group recognises the net future tax benefit related to deferred income tax assets to the extent that it is probable that the deductible temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future. Assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets requires the Group to make significant estimates related to expectations of future taxable income. Estimates of future taxable income are based on forecast cash flows from operations and the application of existing tax laws in each relevant jurisdiction. To the extent that future cash flows and taxable income differ significantly from estimates, the ability of the Group to realise the net deferred tax assets recorded at the end of the reporting period could be impacted.

2. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES 

As at   As at 
 
                                                   31 Dec  30 Jun 
                                                   2023   2023 
                                                   USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
Net carrying value of properties                                   615,779  628,777 
 
Movement for the year excluding straight-line rental income accrual, lease incentive and right of 
use of land 
Investment property at the beginning of the year                           611,854  588,229 
Transfer from associate on step up to subsidiary                           -     11,036 
Reduction in property value on asset acquisition                           -     (1,207) 
Other capital expenditure and construction                              7,000   13,683 
Foreign currency translation differences                               (38)   4,221 
Revaluation of properties at end of year                               (19,954) (4,108) 
As at period end                                           598,862  611,854 
 
Reconciliation to consolidated statement of financial position and valuations 
Carrying value of investment properties excluding right of use of land, lease incentive and     598,862  611,854 
straight-line income accrual 
Right of use of land                                         6,565   6,599 
Lease incentive                                           3,169   3,311 
Straight-line rental income accrual                                 7,183   7,013 
Total valuation of properties                                    615,779  628,777

Lease incentive asset included in investment property

In accordance with IFRS 16, rental income is recognised in the Group income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This includes the effect of lease incentives given to tenants. The Group has granted lease incentives to tenants (in the form of rent-free periods). The result is a receivable balance included within investment property in the balance sheet as those are balances that must be considered when reconciling to valuation figures to prevent double counting of assets. This balance is subject to impairment testing under IFRS 9 using the simplified approach to expected credit loss of IFRS 9. 

As at    As at 
 
                            31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                            USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Lease incentive receivables before impairment      3,714    3,856 
Impairment of lease incentive receivables        (545)    (545) 
Net lease incentive included within investment property 3,169    3,311 
                                                     As at  As at 
                   Most recent 
Summary of valuations by reporting  independent     Valuer (for the most Sector    Country  31 Dec 30 Jun 
date                 valuation date    recent valuation)               2023  2023 
                                                     USUSD'000 USUSD'000 
Commodity House Phase I        31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Mozambique 54,209 54,094 
Commodity House Phase II       31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Mozambique 19,494 19,727 
Hollard Building           31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Mozambique 20,676 20,847 
Vodacom Building           31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Mozambique 51,870 53,362 
Zimpeto Square            31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Mozambique 3,344  3,303 
Bollore Warehouse           31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Light     Mozambique 10,104 10,770 
                                        industrial 
Anfa Place Mall            31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Morocco  67,302 73,357 
Tamassa Resort            31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Hospitality  Mauritius 55,955 54,674 
VDE Housing Compound         31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Corporate   Mozambique 45,052 50,238 
                                        accommodation 
Imperial Distribution Centre     31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Light     Kenya   20,019 20,210 
                                        industrial 
Mara Viwandani            31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Light     Kenya   2,330  2,330 
                                        industrial 
Buffalo Mall             31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Kenya   10,275 11,036 
Mall de Tete             31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Mozambique 13,478 13,675 
Acacia Estate             31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Corporate   Mozambique 70,949 73,120 
                                        accommodation 
5th Avenue              31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Ghana   15,785 16,066 
Capital Place             31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Ghana   20,480 20,470 
Mukuba Mall              31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Zambia   59,937 60,040 
Orbit Complex             31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Light     Kenya   39,293 39,470 
                                        industrial 
Tatu Warehouse- Tip 1         31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Light     Kenya   6,642  6,670 
                                        industrial 
Club Med Cap Skirring Resort     31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Hospitality  Senegal  28,585 25,318 
Total valuation of investment properties directly held by the Group                   615,779 628,777 
Deposits paid on Imperial                                        1,249  2,376 
Distribution Centre Phase 2 
Deposits paid on Capital Place                                      3,550  3,550 
Limited 
Total deposits paid on investment properties                               4,799  5,926 
Total carrying value of property portfolio including deposits paid                    620,578 634,703 
 
Investment properties held within associates and joint ventures - Group share 
Kafubu Mall - Kafubu Mall Limited   31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Zambia   9,782  12,865 
(50%) 
CADS II Building - CADS Developers  31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Office    Ghana   12,310 12,300 
Limited (50%) 
Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre - 
Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre Limited 31-Dec-23      Directors' valuation Retail    Zambia   27,439 27,570 
(50%) 
Gateway Real Estate Africa1 Ltd    31-Dec-23      Director's valuation Other     Mauritius 81,160 73,369 
(51.48%)                          / Knight Frank    Investments 
Total of investment properties acquired through associates and joint ventures              130,691 126,104 
 
Total portfolio                                             751,269 760,807 
 
Functional currency of total property portfolio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -11- 

United States Dollars                                          587,315 592,263 
Euros                                                  84,540 79,992 
Moroccan Dirham                                             67,302 73,357 
Kenyan Shilling                                             2,330  2,330 
Zambian Kwacha                                              9,782  12,865 
Total portfolio                                             751,269 760,807

1 Independent valuation was performed at 31 December 2023 by Knight Frank for DH1 Elevation and DH3 Rosslyn Grove using the discounted cash flow method.

All valuations that are performed in the functional currency of the relevant property company are converted to United States Dollars at the e?ective closing rate of exchange. All valuations have been undertaken in accordance with the RICS Valuation Standards that were in e?ect at the relevant valuation date and are further compliant with International Valuation Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards. All of the investment properties except for DH1 Elevation and DH3 Rosslyn Grove were internally valued using Director's valuation. The discounted cash flow method was used for all buildings and all land parcels were valued using the comparable method.

3. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

The following entities have been accounted for as associates and joint ventures in the current and comparative consolidated financial statements using the equity method: 

As at    As at 
 
                              31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
Name of joint venture           Country  % Held USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Kafubu Mall Limited1           Zambia  50.00% 9,468    12,531 
Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre Limited1   Zambia  50.00% 27,370   27,495 
CADS Developers Limited1         Ghana   50.00% 4,187    4,482 
Africa Property Development Managers Ltd1 Mauritius 78.95% 31,653   29,073 
Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd1      Mauritius 51.48% 124,192   123,513 
Carrying value of joint ventures              196,870   197,094 
 
1       The percentage of ownership interest during the period ended 31 December 2033 did not change.

All investments in joint ventures are private entities and do not have quoted prices available.

Reconciliation to carrying value in joint ventures 

Kafubu   Africa Property    Gateway Real   CADS     Cosmopolitan 
               Mall    Development Managers Estate Africa  Developers  Shopping Centre   Total 
               Limited  Ltd          Ltd       Limited   Limited 
               USUSD'000  USUSD'000        USUSD'000     USUSD'000   USUSD'000       USUSD'000 
Balance at the beginning of 12,531   29,073        123,513     4,482    27,495       197,094 
the year 
Profit / (losses) from 
associates and joint     1,487   2,580         735       (240)    816         5,378 
ventures 
Revenue           538    -           2,757      300     1,211        4,806 
Property operating expenses (87)    -           (266)      (60)     (232)        (645) 
and construction costs 
Admin expenses and      (7)    (2,764)        711       (3)     (4)         (2,067) 
recoveries 
Other income         -     4,911         -        -      -          4,911 
 Net impairment charge on  -     -           445       -      -          445 
financial assets 
Unrealised foreign exchange -     468          (395)      (1)     33         105 
gains/(losses) 
Transaction costs      -     2           -        -      -          2 
Interest income       -     -           1,398      -      1          1,399 
Finance charges       (4)    (67)         (1,617)     (482)    -          (2,170) 
Fair value movement on    1,074   -           (1,325)     6      (157)        (402) 
investment property 
Fair value adjustment on   -     -           -        -      -          - 
other financial asset 
Current tax         (27)    -           6        -      (36)        (57) 
Deferred tax         -     30          (979)      -      -          (949) 
Repayment of proportionate  (386)   -           -        (55)     (941)        (1,382) 
shareholders loan 
Consolidation elimination  -     -           (56)       -      -          (56) 
Foreign currency translation (4,164)  -           -        -      -          (4,164) 
differences 
Carrying value of joint   9,468   31,653        124,192     4,187    27,370       196,870 
ventures- 31 December 2023

4. OTHER LOANS RECEIVABLE 

As at    As at 
 
                        31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                        USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
African Property Investments Limited      21,034   21,034 
Drift (Mauritius) Limited 2          8,966    8,637 
Drift (Mauritius) Limited 3          -      2 
Pangea 2 Limited                6      6 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL) (8,674)   (8,674) 
As at period end                21,332   21,005 
 
Classification of other loans: 
Non-current assets               21,332   21,005 
Current assets                 -      - 
As at period end                21,332   21,005

5. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 

As at    As at 
 
                                            31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                                            USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Trade receivables                                    13,961   12,733 
Total allowance for credit losses and provisions                    (4,695)   (5,682) 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL)                      (1,494)   (1,496) 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL) Management overlay on specific provisions (3,201)   (4,186) 
Trade receivables - net                                 9,266    7,051 
Accrued Income                                     2,531    2,603 
Loan interest receivable                                75     - 
Deposits paid                                      16     77 
VAT recoverable                                     9,271    10,293 
Purchase price adjustment account                            961     961 
Deferred expenses and prepayments                            6,717    3,695 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on other financial assets (ECL)                   (3,470)   (3,470) 
Rental guarantees receivable                              -      52 
Sundry debtors                                     466     764 
Other receivables                                    16,567   14,975 
As at period end                                    25,833   22,026 
 
Classification of trade and other receivables: 
Non-current assets                                   3,500    3,448 
Current assets                                     22,333   18,578 
As at period end                                    25,833   22,026

6. PREFERENCE SHARE CAPITAL 

As at    As at 
 
                  31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                  USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Opening balance           31,596   29,558 
Preference shares dividend accrued 1,019    2,038 
As at period end          32,615   31,596

7. PERPETUAL PREFERENCE NOTES 

As at    As at 
 
              31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
              USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Opening balance       26,827   25,741 
Preferred dividend accrued 1,779    3,529 
Preferred dividend paid   -      (2,443) 
As at period end      28,606   26,827

Perpetual Preference Note

The Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Grit Services Limited, has issued perpetual preference note to two investors Ethos Mezzanine Partners GP Proprietary Limited and Blue Peak Private Capital GP. The total cash proceeds received from the two investors for the issuance of the perpetual note amounted to USUSD31.5million.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -12-

Included below are salient features of the notes: 

.       The Note has a cash coupon of 9% per annum and a 4% per annum redemption premium. The Group at its sole 
       discretion may elect to capitalise cash coupons. 
       Although perpetual in tenor, the note carries a material coupon step-up provision after the fifth 
.       anniversary that is expected to result in economic maturity and redemption by the Group on or before that 
       date. 
.       The Note may be voluntarily redeemed by the Group at any time, although there would be call-protection 
       costs associated with doing so before the third anniversary. 
.       The Note, if redeemed in cash by the Group, can offer the noteholders an additional return of not more 
       than 3% per annum, linked to the performance of Grit ordinary shares over the duration of the Note. 
       The noteholders have the option to convert the outstanding balance of the note into Grit equity shares. 
.       If such option is exercised by the noteholders, the number of shares to be issued shall be calculated 
       based on a pre-defined formula as agreed between both parties in the note subscription agreement.

The Group has classified eighty-five percent of the instrument as equity because for this portion of the instrument, the Group always will have an unconditional right to avoid delivery of cash to the noteholders. The remaining fifteen percent of the instrument has been classified as debt and included as part of interest-bearing borrowings. The debt portion arises because the note contains terms that can give the noteholders the right to ask for repayment of fifteen percent of the outstanding amount of the notes on the occurrence of some future events that are not wholly within the control of the Group. The directors believe that the probability that those events will happen are remote but for classification purposes, because the Group does not have an unconditional right to avoid delivering cash to the noteholders on fifteen percent of the notes, this portion of the instrument has been classified as liability.

The accrued dividend on the equity portion of the note has been recognised as a deduction into equity, that is a reduction of retained earnings.

8. INTEREST-BEARING BORROWINGS

The following debt transactions were concluded during the period under review: 

.       Increase in the Grit Services Limited corporate facility with NCBA Bank Kenya amounting to c. USUSD12.0 
       million used as an equity bridge. 
.       Refinance of Tamassa by Mara Delta Properties Mauritius Limited, through State Bank of Mauritius 
       amounting to c.USUSD13.2 million. 
       Partial settlement of State Bank of Mauritius corporate facility held by Grit Real Estate Income Group 
       Limited amounting to c.USUSD10.0 million. 
.       Maubank facility held by Freedom Asset Management Limited of USUSD0.7 million was settled during the 
       period. 
.       USUSD3.1 million was settled on the RCF facility held by Girt Services Limited and linked to the SBSA led 
       syndication during the period. 
.       Amortisation of the Investec facility linked to AnfaPlace Mall amounting to USUSD1.1 million. 
 
                                              As at    As at 
 
                                              31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                                              USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Non-current liabilities                                  355,149   318,453 
Current liabilities                                    56,562   78,282 
 As at period end                                     411,711   396,735 
 
Currency of the interest-bearing borrowings (stated gross of unamortised loan issue costs) 
United States Dollars                                   290,985   294,114 
Euros                                           121,011   103,132 
Mauritian Rupees                                      863     1,025 
                                              412,859   398,271 
Interest accrued                                      7,424    7,725 
Unamortised loan issue costs                                (8,572)   (9,261) 
As at period end                                      411,711   396,735 
 
Movement for the period 
Balance at the beginning of the year                            396,735   425,066 
Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings                          40,691   324,459 
Loan reduced through disposal of subsidiary                        -      (19,404) 
Loan acquired through asset acquisition                          -      4,369 
Loan issue costs                                      (936)    (7,355) 
Amortisation of loan issue costs                              1,625    3,368 
Foreign currency translation differences                          1,759    3,561 
Interest accrued                                      (301)    2,798 
Debt settled during the year                                (27,862)  (340,127) 
As at period end                                      411,711   396,735

Analysis of facilities and loans in issue 

As at   As at 
 
                                                 31 Dec   30 Jun 
                                                 2023    2023 
Lender                Borrower                Initial facility   USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
Financial institutions 
Standard Bank South Africa      Commotor Limitada            USUSD140.0m      140,000  140,000 
Standard Bank South Africa      Zambian Property Holdings Limited    USUSD70.4m       64,400   64,400 
Standard Bank South Africa      Grit Services Limited          EUR33m         30,752   31,698 
Standard Bank South Africa      Grit Services Limited          USUSD3.6m       -     3,633 
Standard Bank South Africa      Capital Place Limited          USUSD6.2m       6,200   6,200 
Standard Bank South Africa      Casamance Holdings Limited       EUR6.5m        7,295   7,198 
Standard Bank South Africa      Grit Accra Limited           USUSD6.4m       8,400   8,400 
Standard Bank South Africa      Casamance Holdings Limited       EUR7.0m        -     7,618 
Standard Bank South Africa      Casamance Holdings Limited       Eur 11m       11,088   - 
Standard Bank South Africa      Grit Services Limited          USUSD 1.8m       1,837   - 
Total Standard Bank Group                                     269,972  269,147 
State Bank of Mauritius       Mara Delta Properties Mauritius Limited EUR12m         13,273   - 
State Bank of Mauritius       Mara Delta Properties Mauritius Limited EUR22.3m        24,666   24,336 
State Bank of Mauritius       Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited  Equity Bridge    -     10,000 
                                       USUSD20.0m 
State Bank of Mauritius       Mara Delta Properties Mauritius Limited RCF Mur 72m     863    1,025 
Total State Bank of Mauritius                                   38,802   35,361 
Investec South Africa        Freedom Property Fund SARL       EUR36.0m        33,938   31,571 
Investec South Africa        Freedom Property Fund SARL       USUSD8.7m       -     2,722 
Investec Mauritius          Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited  USUSD0.5m       -     430 
Total Investec Group                                       33,938   34,723 
Maubank Mauritius          Freedom Asset Management        EUR4.0m        -     711 
Total Maubank                                           -     711 
Nedbank South Africa         Warehously Limited           USUSD8.6m       8,635   8,635 
Nedbank South Africa         Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited  USUSD7m        7,000   7,000 
Nedbank South Africa         Capital Place Limited          USUSD6.2m       -     - 
Total Nedbank South Africa                                    15,635   15,635 
NCBA Bank Kenya           Grit Services Limited          USUSD30m        29,484   17,500 
Total NCBA Bank Kenya                                       29,484   17,500 
Ethos Private Equity         Grit Services Limited          USUSD2.4m       2,475   2,475

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.