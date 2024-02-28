Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.02.24
08:03 Uhr
1,470 Euro
-0,038
-2,52 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4681,50209:44
Dow Jones News
28.02.2024 | 08:31
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 February 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.488     GBP1.272 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.478     GBP1.264 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.482544    GBP1.269592

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,441,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
29        1.488         XDUB      08:05:14      00069010861TRLO0 
1500       1.488         XDUB      08:05:14      00069010860TRLO0 
6247       1.480         XDUB      08:09:44      00069011039TRLO0 
5254       1.482         XDUB      08:51:03      00069012195TRLO0 
2252       1.482         XDUB      08:51:03      00069012194TRLO0 
4515       1.486         XDUB      10:33:32      00069014902TRLO0 
2200       1.486         XDUB      10:33:32      00069014901TRLO0 
713       1.486         XDUB      10:33:32      00069014900TRLO0 
359       1.482         XDUB      10:38:21      00069015056TRLO0 
6911       1.482         XDUB      10:53:17      00069015284TRLO0 
871       1.484         XDUB      12:59:22      00069018392TRLO0 
4580       1.484         XDUB      12:59:22      00069018391TRLO0 
2144       1.484         XDUB      12:59:22      00069018390TRLO0 
1750       1.484         XDUB      13:18:51      00069018763TRLO0 
2308       1.484         XDUB      13:18:51      00069018764TRLO0 
1931       1.482         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022615TRLO0 
2496       1.482         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022614TRLO0 
2200       1.482         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022613TRLO0 
537       1.482         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022612TRLO0 
7910       1.482         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022611TRLO0 
10260      1.480         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022618TRLO0 
8453       1.478         XDUB      14:55:57      00069022619TRLO0 
7565       1.484         XDUB      15:45:19      00069025125TRLO0 
7351       1.484         XDUB      15:45:19      00069025124TRLO0 
11080      1.482         XDUB      15:45:42      00069025140TRLO0 
8549       1.482         XDUB      15:46:27      00069025176TRLO0 
5941       1.486         XDUB      16:14:01      00069026691TRLO0 
468       1.486         XDUB      16:14:01      00069026690TRLO0 
3626       1.486         XDUB      16:14:01      00069026692TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5684       127.00        XLON      08:30:54      00069011589TRLO0 
2584       127.00        XLON      08:30:54      00069011590TRLO0 
4524       127.00        XLON      08:30:54      00069011591TRLO0 
191       127.00        XLON      10:33:32      00069014894TRLO0 
1900       127.00        XLON      10:33:32      00069014895TRLO0 
1900       127.00        XLON      10:33:32      00069014896TRLO0 
1900       127.00        XLON      10:33:32      00069014897TRLO0 
1946       127.00        XLON      10:33:32      00069014898TRLO0 
722       127.00        XLON      10:33:32      00069014899TRLO0 
2184       126.40        XLON      10:53:17      00069015285TRLO0 
3521       126.40        XLON      10:53:17      00069015286TRLO0 
2058       126.40        XLON      10:53:36      00069015290TRLO0 
7276       127.00        XLON      12:59:22      00069018389TRLO0 
7599       126.80        XLON      13:27:50      00069019037TRLO0 
7223       126.80        XLON      14:55:57      00069022617TRLO0 
6700       127.20        XLON      15:43:54      00069025086TRLO0 
1775       127.20        XLON      15:43:54      00069025087TRLO0 
1195       127.20        XLON      15:45:25      00069025127TRLO0 
7481       127.20        XLON      15:45:25      00069025128TRLO0 
13448      127.00        XLON      15:46:28      00069025177TRLO0 
2512       127.00        XLON      16:27:51      00069027527TRLO0 
12122      127.00        XLON      16:27:51      00069027528TRLO0 
85        127.00        XLON      16:27:51      00069027531TRLO0 
2896       127.00        XLON      16:27:51      00069027533TRLO0 
574       127.20        XLON      16:27:51      00069027534TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  306368 
EQS News ID:  1846641 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.