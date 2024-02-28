

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Nutrition products maker Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) on Wednesday reported that its fiscal 2023 profit before income tax fell to 2.40 billion pounds from last year's 3.07 billion pounds.



Earnings per share were 228.7 pence, down 29.6 percent from last year's 324.7 pence. Adjusted earnings per share were 323.4 pence, compared to 341.7 pence last year.



Net revenue grew 1.1 percent to 14.61 billion pounds from 14.45 billion pounds last year. Like-for-like or LFL net revenue growth was 3.5 percent.



In the fourth quarter, net revenue fell 7 percent from last year to 3.56 billion pounds. LFL net revenue growth was 1.2 percent.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors recommends a final 2023 dividend of 115.9 pence, up from last year's 110.3 pence. The dividend will be paid on May 24 to shareholders on the register at the record date of April 12. The full-year dividend increased by 5 percent to 192.5p per share.



Looking ahead, Reckitt Benckiser said it is confident in the year ahead and expect LFL net revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent for the Group, with mid-single-digit growth for Health and Hygiene portfolios.



The company expects adjusted operating profit to grow ahead of net revenue growth. Revenue and profit growth will be second half weighted, it said.



Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'While our performance in Q4 was unsatisfactory, we look to 2024 and beyond with confidence. We target another year of mid-single-digit growth in Health and Hygiene, driven by a more balanced contribution from price, mix and volume. We expect Nutrition to return to growth late in the year.'



