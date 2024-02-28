

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) reported pretax profit of 473.8 million pounds compared to 827.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 18.0 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items was 473.8 million pounds, a decline of 47.8% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 19.7 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue from continuing operations declined to 3.51 billion pounds from 4.42 billion pounds, last year. Group completions, including JVs, was 10,848 compared to 14,154, prior year.



The 2023 final ordinary dividend of 4.79 pence per share will be paid on 10 May 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2 April 2024. In combination with the 2023 interim dividend of 4.79 pence per share, this gives total ordinary dividends for the year of 9.58 pence per share.



