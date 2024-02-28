DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 226.067 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 238242 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 306393 EQS News ID: 1846751 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)