28.02.2024 | 09:40
Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc (L100 LN) 
Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Feb-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.884 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39991168 
CODE: L100 LN 
ISIN: LU1650492173 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1650492173 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      L100 LN 
Sequence No.:  306470 
EQS News ID:  1846907 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

