DJ OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR: change of dealing deadline

OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR: change of dealing deadline 28-Feb-2024 / 08:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSSIAM LUX Public limited company - Investment company with variable capital (SICAV) 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 160071 (the "Company") NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Luxembourg, 28 February 2024 Dear Shareholders, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that an amendment has been made to the prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") in relation to the following sub-fund, such amendment to take effect as from 29 March 2024 (the "Effective Date"): OSSIAM STOXX® EUROPE 600 ESG Equal Weight NR (hereinafter referred to as the "Sub-Fund") 1. Change of the Dealing Deadline Please find below a table setting out the current Dealing Deadline and the updated Dealing Deadline: As of 29 March 2024 Until 28 March 2024 Dealing Deadline: 3:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) Dealing Deadline: 3:00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) 2. Practical information

Copies of the Prospectus and the relevant key information document (KID) reflecting the above change will be available free of charge at the registered office of the Company, once available.

Should you disagree with the planned change mentioned above, you may redeem your shares, free of redemption charge until 28 March 2024 in accordance with the redemption procedure set out in the Prospectus.

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Company,

The Board

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0599613147 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: S6EW LEI Code: 549300ZED4J7D0F2CY88 Sequence No.: 306576 EQS News ID: 1847065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1847065&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)