Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Dow Jones News
OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR: change of dealing deadline

OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF (S6EW) 
OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR: change of dealing deadline 
28-Feb-2024 / 08:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OSSIAM LUX 
 
Public limited company - Investment company with variable capital (SICAV) 
49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg 
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 160071 
(the "Company") 
 
 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
 
Luxembourg, 28 February 2024 
 
Dear Shareholders, 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that an amendment has been made to the 
prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") in relation to the following sub-fund, such amendment to take effect as 
from 29 March 2024 (the "Effective Date"): 
 
 OSSIAM STOXX® EUROPE 600 ESG Equal Weight NR 
 
(hereinafter referred to as the "Sub-Fund") 
 
 1. Change of the Dealing Deadline 
 
Please find below a table setting out the current Dealing Deadline and the updated Dealing Deadline: 
 
                       As of 29 March 2024 
Until 28 March 2024 
 
 
Dealing Deadline: 3:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) Dealing Deadline: 3:00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) 
 2. Practical information

Copies of the Prospectus and the relevant key information document (KID) reflecting the above change will be available free of charge at the registered office of the Company, once available.

Should you disagree with the planned change mentioned above, you may redeem your shares, free of redemption charge until 28 March 2024 in accordance with the redemption procedure set out in the Prospectus.

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Company,

The Board

