

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a British business process outsourcing firm, announced on Wednesday that it has extended and expanded its customer service contract with an undisclosed European telecoms provider.



The deal of up to 220 million pounds from now to 2030 has 55 million pounds of additional scope and a 165 million pounds renewal in the period from 2027 to 2030.



This agreement also has an option to extend for a further three years.



This is in addition to the existing deal, which is worth around 200 million pounds from now to 2027.



With this, Capita will provide support for all consumer and business customers across a wider range of products and services, including technical assistance for mobile phone and TV products and order fulfillment.



