DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.3319 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 306585 EQS News ID: 1847157 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 28, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)