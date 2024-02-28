VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.3100
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.0935
|0.1100
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1530
|0.1800
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2040
|0.2400
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2040
|0.2400
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.0600
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1615
|0.1900
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets
Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|28/02/2024
|06/03/2024
|07/03/2024
|13/03/2024