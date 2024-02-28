

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited key inflation readings in Europe and the U.S. this week for clues on the interest-rate outlook.



Meanwhile, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey data for February later in the day.



The U.S. economic calendar features second estimate of Q4 GDP growth.



The benchmark DAX was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,576 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Utility Uniper rallied 2 percent after it swung to profitability last year.



Lanxess AG fell 2.4 percent. The specialty chemicals company said it has identified an impairment requirement on goodwill amounting to 413 million euros, mainly affecting the Business Units Flavors & Fragrances and Polymer Additives.



