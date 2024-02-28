Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
PR Newswire
28.02.2024
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that Dr Bandhana (Bina) Rawal, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Primary Health Properties PLC, with effect from 27 February 2024.

- END -

Contact information:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913


© 2024 PR Newswire
