Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director Declaration

28 February 2024
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that Dr Bandhana (Bina) Rawal, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Primary Health Properties PLC, with effect from 27 February 2024.
