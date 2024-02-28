Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director Declaration

28 February 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that Dr Bandhana (Bina) Rawal, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Primary Health Properties PLC, with effect from 27 February 2024.

Contact information:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913