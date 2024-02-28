

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU), a Chinese internet and artificial intelligence company, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to Baidu was RMB2.60 billion or $366 million, down 48 percent from last year's RMB4.95 billion.



Earnings per ADS was RMB6.77 or $0.95, down 50 percent from last year's RMB13.59.



Adjusted net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.76 billion or $1.09 billion, compared to RMB5.37 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB21.86 or $3.08, compared to RMB15.25 last year.



NIn the quarter, net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB2.4 billion or $344 million, adjusted net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.5 billion or $1.06 billion.



Total revenues were RMB34.95 billion or $4.92 billion, increasing 6 percent from prior year's RMB33.08 billion. Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB27.5 billion or $3.87 billion, up 7 percent year over year.



Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu, said, 'As we look ahead into 2024, our goal is to persistently enhance operational efficiencies and achieve high-quality growth.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken