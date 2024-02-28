BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU), a Chinese internet and artificial intelligence company, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to Baidu was RMB2.60 billion or $366 million, down 48 percent from last year's RMB4.95 billion.
Earnings per ADS was RMB6.77 or $0.95, down 50 percent from last year's RMB13.59.
Adjusted net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.76 billion or $1.09 billion, compared to RMB5.37 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB21.86 or $3.08, compared to RMB15.25 last year.
NIn the quarter, net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB2.4 billion or $344 million, adjusted net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.5 billion or $1.06 billion.
Total revenues were RMB34.95 billion or $4.92 billion, increasing 6 percent from prior year's RMB33.08 billion. Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB27.5 billion or $3.87 billion, up 7 percent year over year.
Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu, said, 'As we look ahead into 2024, our goal is to persistently enhance operational efficiencies and achieve high-quality growth.'
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX