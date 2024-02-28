Chase signs multi-year partnerships with FA, IFA, SFA and FAW to become the Official Banking Partner of all four Men's, Women's, Youth, and Para national teams

The partnerships will support individuals from low income backgrounds across communities in the U.K. by providing access to fully funded coaching qualifications and free learning tools

The Chase logo will be seen on training kits across the four nations

Digital bank Chase has today been announced as the Official Banking Partner of the Home Nations Football Teams.

Chase will be working with the England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales Men's, Women's, Youth Para national teams, across a four-year period. The partnerships will see the Chase logo appear on training kit worn by the Men's and Women's teams.

At the heart of the partnerships, Chase will be supporting individuals across the U.K. from low income backgrounds* by providing access to fully funded coaching qualifications and free learning tools, helping to develop transferable skills for life on and off the football pitch. More detail will be revealed when the programme is launched in the coming weeks.

The new partnerships build on Chase's ongoing investment in community-based programmes, and extends JPMorgan Chase's decades-long support for local communities in the U.K., where it employs over 22,000 people.

Through this sponsorship and Chase's existing partnership with the National Literacy Trust, Chase aims to empower individuals by improving access to the resources and tools they need to unlock their potential and help build pathways towards future employment.

Chase will also be providing opportunities for customers to get closer to the national teams through memorable experiences at matches and training grounds.

Deborah Keay, U.K. Chief Marketing Officer at Chase, said, "Football has the unique ability to drive positive societal change, bringing together millions of people across every corner of the U.K. We are excited to be working with the Home Nations to use the power of football to support individuals and communities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. We recognise there are barriers that can make obtaining coaching qualifications difficult for many. By supporting individuals with access to the right resources and tools they need to succeed, we can help people develop key life skills on and off the pitch that will have a positive impact on their lives."

Mark Bullingham, FA Chief Executive, said: "Our new partnership with Chase is an exciting opportunity that will help us to develop the next generation of coaching talent across all levels of English football. Importantly, this collaborative programme will directly support people from disadvantaged communities across the country who wish to pursue a future in football coaching. Together, we will create a new pathway for aspiring coaches by providing access to fully funded courses and free training resources so that they can achieve a range of industry leading qualifications."

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell, said: "We look forward to kicking off this exciting partnership with Chase that will not only support our national teams, but some of Scotland's most committed grassroots coaches of today and tomorrow.

"We talk regularly about the power of football making an impact on and off the pitch whether it's our talented players striving to inspire the nation, or the game itself making a real difference in everyday life across a host of areas. Those are ambitions we share with Chase. Our national teams have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and I know our Coach Education team is looking forward to supporting Chase in their community work."

Noel Mooney, CEO, from The FAW, said: "The FAW is incredibly excited to partner with Chase, who will help the nation develop important life skills and increase opportunities through the provision of access to fully funded coaching qualifications for people from low income backgrounds. Football is a powerful tool, and we see the positive impact that it has on people throughout Cymru and with this fantastic new partnership we can reach even more people and communities to provide them with the skills to help us make Welsh football even stronger."

Irish Football Association chief executive, Patrick Nelson, said:"This partnership will provide added value to different parts of our operation, which is really exciting. We know that our senior teams attract significant attention, and rightly so. But we are committed to enhancing the skillset of individuals right across our football family and the bursary for aspiring coaches that comes as part of our partnership with Chase, an organisation that shares our vision and values here at the Irish FA, will really help us continue to do that."

*Low income backgrounds includes both individuals from low income and low socio-economic backgrounds

About Chase in the U.K.

Chase is the consumer banking business of JPMorgan Chase Co (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide.

The U.K. bank is designed specifically to meet the needs of customers in the country, providing a range of banking products and features. Launched in September 2021, Chase serves over two million U.K. customers and was named Best British Bank, Best Current Account Provider, and Best Savings Provider at the 2023 British Bank Awards. It was also named Banking App of the Year, App-only Savings Provider of the Year, and Consumers' Choice at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2024.

In the U.K., Chase is a trading name of J.P. Morgan Europe Limited. J.P. Morgan Europe Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. For more information, go to www.chase.co.uk.

About JPMorgan Chase in the U.K.

With a legacy dating back to 1799, JPMorgan Chase has a track record of demonstrating leadership during times of both economic growth and financial instability. The firm employs approximately 22,000 employees throughout the U.K. and is committed to operating a healthy and vibrant company that plays a leading role in advancing a sustainable and inclusive economy. JPMorgan Chase works every day to apply its unique expertise, insights, and resources to help address economic and societal challenges facing its clients, employees, and communities. Over the past five years, the firm has deployed $50 million (£39 million) in philanthropic capital through community and civic partnerships, complementing the efforts of its business and active employee volunteer programs. The firm has supported 7,000 low-income households navigate financial uncertainty and supported more than 9,700 young people and adults from low-income backgrounds access employment opportunities or grow their business.

