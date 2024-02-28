CDPHP is a "Best Company to Work for in New York," 16 Years Running

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / CDPHP is pleased to announce that the regional health plan, serving more than 400,000 members in 36 counties in New York, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York. This marks the 16th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management.

"For 40 years, CDPHP has never lost sight of the fact that our employees are our most valuable asset. Regardless of what we are navigating as an organization, our team remains committed to delivering high-quality, hassle-free, affordable care to residents throughout New York. Receiving this award for the 16th year in a row reinforces that our employees understand just how deeply they are valued," said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and Rochester Business Journal, is a research-driven program that examines a company's practices, programs and benefits and also surveys its employees for their perspectives. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

CDPHP employees enjoy access to the following:

Brand-new, state-of-the-art headquarters at the forefront of health care innovation

Flexible hybrid work arrangement

Generous paid time off

Strong benefits package including an employer-funded health savings account (HSA)

Fitness, weight management, and family health services reimbursements

401(k) program

Leadership development opportunities

Incentivized wellness programming and free health screenings

Much more!

CDPHP will be honored at an awards ceremony in April, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York Program, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-companies-to-work-for-in-new-york/.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

