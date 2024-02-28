Supercharge Crypto Trading Strategy: Bybit on TradingView Offers Powerful Analysis & Execution

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, has announced a strategic integration with TradingView , a charting platform and social network used by 50M+ traders and investors worldwide. This collaboration empowers users with exceptional charting capabilities and seamless trade execution, facilitating a smoother, more intuitive, and efficient trading journey.

This integration eliminates the need to switch between platforms, enabling Bybit users to access all available Spot and Futures symbols directly within their TradingView charts. This encompasses popular choices such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), alongside emerging tokens like SEI and CYBER.

Leveraging TradingView's extensive suite of technical and fundamental analysis tools, users can now effortlessly:

Compare different symbols.

Set up personalized alerts for real-time market movements.

Gain deeper insights through advanced charting functionalities.

This unified experience offers unmatched control and actionable information within a single platform.

Seamless Trading for Bybit's Users

Bybit further enhances the experience for users by introducing the Bybit Broker Profile page on TradingView. This enables direct trading on Bybit using their existing TradingView accounts.

"Bybit's integration with TradingView reflects its unwavering commitment to providing users with the most advanced tools and resources. This collaboration empowers Bybit users to make informed trading decisions while streamlining their overall trading experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

