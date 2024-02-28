Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 11:06
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Supercharge Crypto Trading Strategy: Bybit on TradingView Offers Powerful Analysis & Execution

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, has announced a strategic integration with TradingView, a charting platform and social network used by 50M+ traders and investors worldwide. This collaboration empowers users with exceptional charting capabilities and seamless trade execution, facilitating a smoother, more intuitive, and efficient trading journey.

Bybit Logo

This integration eliminates the need to switch between platforms, enabling Bybit users to access all available Spot and Futures symbols directly within their TradingView charts. This encompasses popular choices such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), alongside emerging tokens like SEI and CYBER.

Leveraging TradingView's extensive suite of technical and fundamental analysis tools, users can now effortlessly:

  • Compare different symbols.
  • Set up personalized alerts for real-time market movements.
  • Gain deeper insights through advanced charting functionalities.

This unified experience offers unmatched control and actionable information within a single platform.

Seamless Trading for Bybit's Users

Bybit further enhances the experience for users by introducing the Bybit Broker Profile page on TradingView. This enables direct trading on Bybit using their existing TradingView accounts.

"Bybit's integration with TradingView reflects its unwavering commitment to providing users with the most advanced tools and resources. This collaboration empowers Bybit users to make informed trading decisions while streamlining their overall trading experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supercharge-crypto-trading-strategy-bybit-on-tradingview-offers-powerful-analysis--execution-302073569.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.