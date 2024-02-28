

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump inched closer to a third straight nomination as Republican candidate for U.S. presidential election with an authentic win at the Michigan GOP primary.



With almost all the votes counted, Trump won 7,55,909 votes, or 68.2 per cent of the votes, reports say. This helped him gain 9 delegates.



Nikki Haley, his lone remaining prominent rival, could win only 2,94,334 votes, or 26.5 per cent. She gained 2 delegates.



Sixteen of Michigan's 55 delegates were at stake in Tuesday's primary, while the rest 39 delegates will be awarded at Saturday's convention.



Trump has already won the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries.



