DJ Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX LN) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.1981 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43784951 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 306627 EQS News ID: 1847315 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 28, 2024 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)