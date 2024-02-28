

- BARCLAYS CUTS ABRDN PRICE TARGET TO 160 (175) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES SMITH & NEPHEW PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1150) P - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TARGET TO 7400 (6000) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 465 (400) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC RAISES OSB GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 700 (675) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS CRODA INTERNATIONAL PRICE TARGET TO 5500 (5700) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS JD SPORTS FASHION PRICE TARGET TO 178 (210) PENCE - 'BUY'



