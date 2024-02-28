

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday after industry data showed a hefty rise in U.S. crude inventories last week.



A firmer dollar and reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hama also weighed on prices and offset reports suggesting that OPEC and its allies might extend output cuts.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell a little over 1 percent to $81.83 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1 percent at $78.07.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 22, much more than analyst expectations for a build of 1.8 million barrels.



The official inventory report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later in the day.



The dollar firmed up ahead of key inflation readings from Europe and the U.S. due on Thursday and Friday.



Meanwhile, the 'outlines' of a six-week Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement are under discussion to allow relief supplies into the population and free some Israeli hostages.



