

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture plc. (ACN) Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Mindcurv, a German cloud and data analytics company. The financial terms of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.



With this acquisition, Accenture hopes its subsidiary Accenture Song will expand its commerce services to clients globally. The deal will also help clients accelerate their commercial operations and bridge the profitability gap by combining both the companies' expertise in composability skills, data, and AI capabilities.



In pre-market activity, Accenture shares are trading at $378.70, up 0.21% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken