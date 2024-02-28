Condor Capital Wealth Management's Ken Schapiro Named to InvestmentNews' Top Financial Advisors in the USA 2024 List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is honored to announce that Chief Executive Officer Ken Schapiro has been named to InvestmentNews' Top Financial Advisors in the USA ranking for 2024. He is ranked #13 on the list, joining other prominent performers in the industry who have shown an exceptional commitment to transparency, communication, education, and personalization.

According to InvestmentNews, "Key metrics used to determine the top performers was overall AUM, as well as percentage changes in AUM and number of clients between 2022 and 2023."

The full announcement and list by InvestmentNews can be found here.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 26 professional and support staff. Condor has been in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

