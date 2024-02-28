

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on two Iranians who provide support to the Yemeni militant group Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on international maritime commerce in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



The Deputy Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh, was sanctioned for his role as a Houthi-affiliated operative and for owning and operating a vessel used to ship Iranian commodities in support of both the Houthis and the IRGC.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Hong Kong-based Cap Tees Shipping Co. Limited, which owns and operates a vessel involved in shipping more than 100 million dollars' worth in Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense.



OFAC is also designating Ibrahim al-Nashiri, a Houthi group member who has supported the Houthis' militant efforts.



U.S. State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said the United States is taking this action in coordination with the United Kingdom to counter terrorist financing and to disrupt Houthi attacks on international shipping.



White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said at a news conference that Washington has no plans to lift, waive, or provide any new sanctions relief for Iran. 'And we will continue to look ways - for ways to take action and to hold them accountable,' he told reporters.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken