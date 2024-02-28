BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 February 2024 were:

213.16p Capital only

214.08p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 4,350 ordinary shares on 27th February 2024, the Company has 78,751,056 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,610,249 shares which are held in Treasury.