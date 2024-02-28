Smart Communications is positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management vendors.

Smart Communications, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Smart Communications as the 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2024 research report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding emerging technology and market trends. The research comprises vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Saurabh Raj, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Smart Communications is a global leader in cloud-enabled customer engagement solutions, revolutionizing how businesses interact with their customers. Their platform, SmartCOMM, offers seamless personalization and omnichannel capabilities, empowering organizations to deliver compelling and consistent communication experiences across diverse industries. With a strong presence in Europe and North America and plans for expansion, Smart Communications is driving transformative innovation through strategic partnerships, including integrating AI with AWS, to enhance communication strategies and elevate customer experiences in today's dynamic landscape."

"This recognition is another validation of our cloud-native technology and approach which continues to earn Smart Communications the ranking of Leader in all the major industry analyst evaluations", said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer of Smart Communications. "We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers, so they have the tools to thrive in a rapidly changing world and meet evolving consumer expectations."

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines customer communication management (CCM) as a platform that enables organizations to efficiently create, manage, and deliver personalized and consistent communications across various channels throughout the customer lifecycle. It integrates multiple communication channels, such as print, email, SMS, and web, into a centralized system, helping businesses streamline the creation and distribution of customer-facing documents, messages, and interactions. The key objectives of a CCM platform are to enhance the customer experience, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize communication processes by providing a unified and automated approach to managing customer communications."

Implementing a CCM platform offers significant business benefits by optimizing operational workflows and delivering a more tailored customer experience. The platform's integration of communication channels, including print, email, SMS, and web, enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual intervention, and minimizes the risk of errors. Improved resource utilization and streamlined document creation contribute to operational efficiency. The platform's automation capabilities ensure consistency in messaging and facilitate compliance with regulatory standards, mitigating legal and financial risks. It helps enhance the customer experience by promptly managing communication throughout all interactions.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud consists of SmartCOMM for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

