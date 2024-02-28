

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2023, the latest data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 0.4 percent rise in the third quarter. In the flash report, the rate of growth was stable at 0.4 percent.



Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP advanced at a slightly faster rate of 1.5 percent in the December quarter, following a 1.4 percent gain in the September quarter. The latest rate of increase was revised down from 1.6 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, the value added dropped 0.8 percent in industry, while the construction sector continued to log positive growth of 1.0 percent. Value added rose 0.6 percent in the service sector.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 0.5 percent on increased purchases of durable goods. General government consumption rose by 2.0 percent, while business investment dropped by 8.5 percent.



Data showed that net exports made a positive contribution to economic growth amid a fall in imports, while exports remained stable.



During the whole year 2023, the economy expanded 1.5 percent compared with 2022, confirming the initial report.



