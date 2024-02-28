Orkuveita Reykjavíkur: Orkuveitan Appoints Snorri Þorkelsson as Chief Financial Officer

Orkuveitan is pleased to announce the appointment of Snorri Þorkelsson as Chief Financial Officer. Snorri, who brings with him extensive international experience, joins Orkuveitan from Baader in Iceland and Skaginn 3X, having previously served for nearly a decade as the Finance Director at Marel in Iceland, followed by a tenure as the Finance Manager of the fishing industry at Marel. Additionally, Snorri held the position of Finance Director at Dohop for four years.



The position of Chief Financial Officer was openly advertised for applications at the beginning of December last year, attracting a diverse pool of candidates totalling 30 individuals.

"Snorri possesses an immensely impressive track record both domestically and internationally, which will benefit us at Orkuveitan. His vision for the future and attitudes align closely with our strategic direction, as evidenced in our new initiatives. I look forward to collaborating with Snorri," said Sævar Freyr Þráinsson, CEO of Orkuveitan.

Snorri is scheduled to commence his duties at Orkuveitan no later than May 1st.