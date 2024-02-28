HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 of $482 million and a full year Net Loss of $202 million. The Net Loss was driven by unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on economic hedges due to large movements in natural gas and power prices. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2023 was $3.3 billion, Net Cash Used by Operating Activities was $221 million, and Free Cash Flow Before Growth (FCFbG) was $1.9 billion.

"We delivered very strong financial performance in 2023," said Larry Coben, NRG Chair, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company is well positioned for 2024 and ahead of pace against the plan we laid out at our June 2023 Investor Day. We remain focused on executing against our consumer and capital allocation strategy."

NRG is reaffirming its 2024 guidance ranges of $3,300 to $3,550 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $1,825 to $2,075 million in Free Cash Flow before Growth. The Company returned approximately $1.5 billion in share repurchases and common stock dividends in 2023 and remains committed to a capital allocation framework that is expected to return almost $5.5 billion over the next four years.

Consolidated Financial Results

Table 1 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions) 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Net Income/(Loss) $ 482 $ (1,095 ) $ (202 ) $ 1,221 Cash Provided/(Used) by Operating Activities $ 241 $ (1,398 ) $ (221 ) $ 360 Adjusted EBITDA $ 844 $ 463 $ 3,282 $ 1,865 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 942 $ 274 $ 1,925 $ 568

NRG's full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG grew significantly compared to 2022, due to strong consolidated financial and operational performance across the Company.

The energy platform performed above plan, delivering strong customer count and product margins. In addition, the diversified supply portfolio benefited from targeted reliability investments in the generation fleet, resulting in approximately 15% annualized improvement on In-the-Money Availability, stabilizing and reducing supply costs despite volatile load and power price conditions in Texas. Since joining the NRG platform in March 2023, Smart Home has exceeded performance targets with increased average monthly recurring revenue, products sold per subscriber, and subscriber count.

Reaffirming 2024 Guidance

NRG is reaffirming its Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG guidance for 2024 as set forth below.

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and FCFbG Guidancea 2024 ($ in millions) Guidance Adjusted EBITDA $3,300 - $3,550 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1,825 - $2,075 FCFbG $1,825 - $2,075

a. Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix Table A-8 for GAAP Reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year. Cash Provided by Operating Activities does not include changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities which are primarily associated with fair value adjustments related to derivatives.

Capital Allocation

The Company's long-term capital allocation policy is to target approximately 80% of recurring cash available for allocation (CAFA), after debt reduction consistent with achieving targeted credit metrics by 2025, to return of capital, and approximately 20% to strategic growth investments. As part of this plan, the Company expects to increase its dividend per share by 7-9% annually, complete its $2.7 billion share repurchase authorization, and reduce debt by up to $2.55 billion by year-end 2025.

In 2023, the Company returned approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders and paid down debt by $1.52 billion. NRG exceeded its original share repurchase target by $150 million and debt reduction target by $120 million. The Company returned $1.15 billion through share repurchases and returned $347 million in common dividends representing $1.51 per share. The Company's $950 million accelerated share repurchase program executed in the fourth quarter of 2023 is planned to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2024, at which time the Company expects to enter into a new share repurchase program.

For 2024, the Company reiterates its previously announced capital allocation plan that includes $500 million in debt paydown, $825 million in share repurchases, and an 8% increase of the annual common dividend.

On January 19, 2024, NRG declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.4075 per share, or $1.63 per share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 8% to the annual common dividend for the fifth consecutive year.

NRG's share repurchase program and common stock dividend are subject to maintaining satisfactory credit metrics, available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations. The timing and amount of any shares of NRG's common stock repurchased under the share repurchase authorization will be determined by NRG's management based on market conditions and other factors. NRG will only repurchase shares when management believes it would not jeopardize the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory credit ratings.

NRG Strategic Developments

$550 Million 2023 - 2025 Growth and Cost Initiatives

The Company has identified select growth and cost opportunities throughout the business totaling $550 million of accretive and recurring FCFbG through 2025. These opportunities are comprised of $300 million of planned growth leveraging the capabilities of the Energy and Smart Home platforms, and $250 million of cost efficiency initiatives. As of December 31, 2023, NRG achieved approximately $100 million of the $300 million growth plan and achieved approximately $40 million of the $250 million cost initiatives.

Brownfield Generation Development

NRG continues to evaluate brownfield development opportunities at three of its existing generation sites in Texas, totaling up to 1.5 GW of dispatchable, natural gas fired capacity. The Texas Energy Fund, a low-cost Texas loan program to facilitate dispatchable new build generation, was formally approved in November 2023. NRG is awaiting the issuance of the Texas Energy Fund's rules and regulations.

Virtual Power Plant Opportunity

NRG is uniquely positioned to leverage its customer portfolio, product ecosystem, and market expertise in expanding access to Virtual Power Plant (VPP) opportunities. Demand response and management will continue to be a strategic priority in 2024.

Segment Results

Table 3: Net Income/(Loss) ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Texas $ 1,559 $ 213 $ 3,091 $ 1,265 East (531 ) (1,757 ) (1,718 ) 326 West/Services/Othera (501 ) 449 (1,464 ) (370 ) Vivint Smart Homeb (45 ) - (111 ) - Net Income/(Loss) $ 482 $ (1,095 ) $ (202 ) $ 1,221

a. Includes Corporate segment

b. Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

Net Income/(Loss) for the full year 2023 was $1.4 billion lower than prior year primarily driven by a $4.1 billion negative impact from higher unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on economic hedges due to large movements in natural gas and power prices. Certain economic hedge positions are required to be marked-to-market every period, while the customer contracts related to these items are not, resulting in temporary unrealized non-cash losses or gains on the economic hedges that are not reflective of the expected economics at future settlement. Partially offsetting these losses were the gain on sale of the Company's 44% equity interest in STP and gross margin expansion in Texas.

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Texas $ 382 $ 216 $ 1,692 $ 886 East 218 190 780 773 West/Services/Othera 6 57 57 206 Vivint Smart Homeb 238 - 753 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 844 $ 463 $ 3,282 $ 1,865

a. Includes Corporate Segment

b. Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

Texas: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $1,692 million, $806 million higher than prior year. This increase was primarily driven by lower retail supply costs as a result of solid execution of NRG's diversified supply strategy and improved plant performance, coupled with higher revenue rates.

East: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $780 million, $7 million higher than prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher retail power margins, partially offset by the impact of asset retirements and lower natural gas gross margin.

West/Services/Other: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $57 million, $149 million lower than prior year. This decline was primarily driven by lower average realized pricing at Cottonwood, timing of planned outages, and lower contributions from the services business.

Vivint Smart Home: Adjusted EBITDA was $753 million, with subscriber growth of 6% over 2022 and expanded monthly recurring service margin.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 5: Corporate Liquidity (In millions) 12/31/23 12/31/22 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 541 $ 430 Restricted Cash 24 40 Total $ 565 $ 470 Total credit facility availability 4,278 2,324 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received $ 4,843 $ 2,794

As of December 31, 2023, NRG's unrestricted cash was $541 million, and $4.3 billion was available under the Company's credit facilities. Total liquidity was $4.8 billion, which was $2.0 billion higher than December 31, 2022. This increase was due to specific initiatives to optimize the amount of collateral supporting NRG's market operations activity and increases in credit facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the information presented in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can typically be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "expect," "intend," "seek," "plan," "think," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "target," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions and extreme weather events, competition in wholesale power, gas and smart home markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers or counterparties to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power and gas markets, changes in government or market regulations, the condition of capital markets generally and NRG's ability to access capital markets, NRG's ability to execute its market operations strategy, risks related to data privacy, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the loss of data, unanticipated outages at NRG's generation facilities, NRG's ability to achieve its net debt targets, adverse results in current and future litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions or asset sales, risks of the smart home and security industry, including risks of and publicity surrounding the sales, subscriber origination and retention process, the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, geopolitical tensions, demographic trends, supply chain disruptions, NRG's ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and company-wide processes, NRG's ability to achieve or maintain investment grade credit metrics, NRG's ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, NRG's ability to operate its business efficiently, NRG's ability to retain retail customers, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired companies, including Direct Energy and Vivint Smart Home, NRG's ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, and NRG's ability to execute its capital allocation plan. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not an indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The Adjusted EBITDA, cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow before Growth guidance are estimates as of February 28, 2024. These estimates are based on assumptions NRG believed to be reasonable as of that date. NRG disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in NRG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent SEC filings. NRG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they are made.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2021 Revenue Revenue $ 28,823 $ 31,543 $ 26,989 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 26,526 27,446 20,482 Depreciation and amortization 1,127 634 785 Impairment losses 26 206 544 Selling, general and administrative costs 1,968 1,228 1,293 Provision for credit losses 251 11 698 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 119 52 93 Total operating costs and expenses 30,017 29,577 23,895 Gain on sale of assets 1,578 52 247 Operating Income 384 2,018 3,341 Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 16 6 17 Impairment losses on investments (102 ) - - Other income, net 47 56 63 Gain/(Loss) on debt extinguishment 109 - (77 ) Interest expense (667 ) (417 ) (485 ) Total other expense (597 ) (355 ) (482 ) (Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes (213 ) 1,663 2,859 Income tax (benefit)/expense (11 ) 442 672 Net (Loss)/Income (202 ) 1,221 2,187 Less: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 54 - - Net (Loss)/Income Available for Common Stockholders $ (256 ) $ 1,221 $ 2,187 (Loss)/Income Per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 228 236 245 (Loss)/Income per Weighted Average Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (1.12 ) $ 5.17 $ 8.93

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2021 Net (Loss)/Income $ (202 ) $ 1,221 $ 2,187 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 9 (35 ) (5 ) Defined benefit plans 30 (16 ) 85 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 39 (51 ) 80 Comprehensive (Loss)/Income $ (163 ) $ 1,170 $ 2,267

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 541 $ 430 Funds deposited by counterparties 84 1,708 Restricted cash 24 40 Accounts receivable, net 3,542 4,773 Inventory 607 751 Derivative instruments 3,862 7,886 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 441 260 Prepayments and other current assets 626 383 Total current assets 9,727 16,231 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,763 1,692 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 42 133 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 179 225 Goodwill 5,079 1,650 Customer relationships, net 2,164 943 Other intangible assets, net 1,763 1,189 Nuclear decommissioning trust fund - 838 Derivative instruments 2,293 4,108 Deferred income taxes 2,251 1,881 Other non-current assets 777 256 Total other assets 14,548 11,223 Total Assets $ 26,038 $ 29,146

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) As of December 31, (In millions, except share data) 2023 2022 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 620 $ 63 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90 83 Accounts payable 2,325 3,643 Derivative instruments 4,019 6,195 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 84 1,708 Deferred revenue current 720 176 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,642 1,114 Total current liabilities 9,500 12,982 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 10,133 7,976 Non-current operating lease liabilities 128 180 Nuclear decommissioning reserve - 340 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability - 477 Derivative instruments 1,488 2,246 Deferred income taxes 22 134 Deferred revenue non-current 914 10 Other non-current liabilities 947 973 Total other liabilities 13,632 12,336 Total Liabilities 23,132 25,318 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 650,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (aggregate liquidation preference $650); 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 650 - Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 267,330,470 and 423,897,001 shares issued; and 208,130,950 and 229,561,030 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 3 4 Additional paid-in capital 3,416 8,457 Retained earnings 820 1,408 Treasury stock, at cost; 59,199,520 and 194,335,971 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (1,892 ) (5,864 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91 ) (177 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,906 3,828 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 26,038 $ 29,146

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss)/income $ (202 ) $ 1,221 $ 2,187 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in and distributions from (earnings)/losses of unconsolidated affiliates (6 ) 7 20 Depreciation and amortization 1,127 634 785 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 27 55 30 Provision for credit losses 251 11 698 Amortization of nuclear fuel 47 54 51 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 52 23 39 (Gain)/Loss on debt extinguishment (109 ) - 77 Amortization of in-the-money contracts and emissions allowances 137 158 106 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 101 28 21 Net gain on sale of assets and disposal of assets (1,559 ) (102 ) (261 ) Impairment losses 128 206 544 Changes in derivative instruments 2,455 (3,221 ) (3,626 ) Changes in deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits (92 ) 382 604 Changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities (1,806 ) 896 797 Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability - 9 40 Uplift securitization proceeds received/(receivable) from ERCOT - 689 (689 ) Cash (used)/provided by changes in other working capital, net of acquisition and disposition effects: Accounts receivable - trade 840 (1,560 ) (1,232 ) Inventory 189 (252 ) (61 ) Prepayments and other current assets (233 ) 17 31 Accounts payable (1,455 ) 1,295 476 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 360 (29 ) (55 ) Other assets and liabilities (473 ) (161 ) (89 ) Cash (used)/provided by operating activities $ (221 ) $ 360 $ 493 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired $ (2,523 ) $ (62 ) $ (3,559 ) Capital expenditures (598 ) (367 ) (269 ) Net purchases of emissions allowances (24 ) (6 ) - Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (367 ) (454 ) (751 ) Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 355 448 710 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed 2,007 109 830 Proceeds from insurance recoveries for property, plant and equipment, net 240 - - Cash used by investing activities $ (910 ) $ (332 ) $ (3,039 )

For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of fees $ 635 $ - $ - Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 342 1,995 938 Payments for share repurchase activity(a) (1,172 ) (606 ) (48 ) Payments of dividends to preferred and common stockholders (381 ) (332 ) (319 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 731 - 1,100 Payments for short and long-term debt (523 ) (5 ) (1,861 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs - - (65 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (32 ) (9 ) (18 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - - 1 Proceeds from credit facilities 3,020 - 1,415 Repayments to credit facilities (3,020 ) - (1,415 ) Cash (used)/provided by financing activities $ (400 ) $ 1,043 $ (272 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 (3 ) (2 ) Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash (1,529 ) 1,068 (2,820 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 2,178 1,110 3,930 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 649 $ 2,178 $ 1,110

Includes $(22) million, $(6) million and $(9) million of equivalent shares purchased in lieu of tax withholdings on equity compensation issuances for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively

Appendix Table A-1: Fourth Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,559 $ (531 ) $ (258 ) $ (45 ) $ (243 ) $ 482 Plus: Interest expense, net 1 3 8 77 89 178 Income tax - 1 (28 ) (12 ) 210 171 (Gain) on debt extinguishment - - - - (109 ) (109 ) Depreciation and amortization 75 29 25 176 9 314 ARO expense 8 5 - - - 13 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 2 17 4 - - 23 EBITDA 1,645 (476 ) (249 ) 196 (44 ) 1,072 Stock-based compensation (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) 17 - 13 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 14 17 1 10 - 42 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 4 - - 4 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 2 6 8 Cost to achieve - - - - 14 14 Deactivation costs - 15 3 - - 18 (Gain) on sale of assets (1,319 ) (31 ) - - - (1,350 ) Other and non-recurring charges3 (64 ) (1 ) 1 13 16 (35 ) Impairments 2 4 122 - - 128 Mark-to-market (MtM) loss on economic hedges 106 691 133 - - 930 Adjusted EBITDA $ 382 $ 218 $ 14 $ 238 $ (8 ) $ 844

1 This schedule reflects 2023 results under the harmonization of the Adjusted EBITDA definition

2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer

3 Other and non-recurring charges include $(68) million of property insurance proceeds. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, cash proceeds were $67 million

Fourth Quarter 2023 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 2,241 3,037 1,014 479 (4 ) 6,767 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 1,435 2,602 881 51 (3 ) 4,966 Economic gross margin 806 435 133 428 (1 ) 1,801 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 220 97 67 57 (2 ) 439 Selling, marketing, general and administrative4 146 139 52 119 5 461 Provision for credit losses 58 6 8 13 - 85 Other - (25 ) (8 ) 1 4 (28 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 382 $ 218 $ 14 $ 238 $ (8 ) $ 844

1 Excludes MtM gain of $(48) million and contract amortization of $8 million

2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits

3 Excludes deactivation costs of $18 million, ARO expense of $13 million, stock-based compensation of $2 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $2 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(68) million

4 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $40 million, other and non-recurring charges of $20 million, cost to achieve of $14 million, stock-based compensation of $11 million and acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $2 million

The following table reconciles the Fourth Quarter 2023 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 6,807 $ 8 $ (48 ) $ - $ - $ 6,767 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 5,959 (15 ) (978 ) - - 4,966 Depreciation and Amortization 314 (314 ) - - - - Gross margin 534 337 930 - - 1,801 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 406 - - (18 ) 51 439 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 548 - - - (87 ) 461 Provision for credit losses 85 - - - - 85 Other (987 ) (349 ) - - 1,308 (28 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 482 $ 686 $ 930 $ 18 $ (1,272 ) $ 844

1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $406 million

2 Other adj. includes impairments of $128 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $42 million, cost to achieve of $14 million, stock-based compensation of $13 million, ARO expenses of $13 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $8 million, adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $4 million, other and non-recurring charges of $(35) million, gain on debt extinguishment $(109) million and gain on sale of assets $(1,350) million

Appendix Table A-2: Fourth Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 213 $ (1,757 ) $ 234 $ 215 $ (1,095 ) Plus: Interest expense, net - (5 ) 8 71 74 Income tax - 2 29 (328 ) (297 ) Depreciation and amortization 77 44 20 8 149 ARO Expense 33 2 - - 35 Contract and emission credit amortization, net - 28 7 - 35 EBITDA 323 (1,686 ) 298 (34 ) (1,099 ) Winter Storm URI (135 ) - - - (135 ) Stock-based compensation 3 2 1 - 6 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 13 9 - - 22 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 5 - 5 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 26 26 Deactivation costs - 5 4 - 9 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets - - (2 ) 1 (1 ) Other and non-recurring charges (38 ) 3 1 (3 ) (37 ) Impairments - 8 - - 8 Mark-to-market (MtM) loss/(gain) on economic hedges 50 1,849 (240 ) - 1,659 Adjusted EBITDA $ 216 $ 190 $ 67 $ (10 ) $ 463

1 In 2022, Stock-based compensation and Amortization of customer acquisition costs were not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. This schedule reflects 2022 results under the harmonization of the Adjusted EBITDA definition

2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer

Fourth Quarter 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 2,199 4,192 1,305 5 7,701 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 1,595 3,803 1,139 6 6,543 Economic gross margin 604 389 166 (1 ) 1,158 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 246 115 67 (1 ) 427 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 96 88 38 6 228 Provision for credit losses (93 ) (4 ) 5 - (92 ) Other 4 - (11 ) 4 (3 ) Winter Storm Uri impact 135 - - - 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 216 $ 190 $ 67 $ (10 ) $ 463

1 Excludes MtM gain of $(165) million and contract amortization of $11 million

2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits

3 Excludes other and non-recurring charges of $(36) million, ARO expenses of $35 million, deactivation costs of $9 million and amortization of customer acquisition costs of $1 million

4 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $21 million and stock-based compensation of $6 million

The following table reconciles the Fourth Quarter 2022 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,855 $ 11 $ (165 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 7,701 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 8,391 (24 ) (1,824 ) - - - 6,543 Depreciation and amortization 149 (149 ) - - - - - Gross margin (685 ) 184 1,659 - - - 1,158 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 436 - - (9 ) - - 427 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 255 - - - 9 (27 ) 237 Provision for credit losses (92 ) - - - 126 - 34 Other (189 ) 223 - - - (37 ) (3 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,095 ) $ (39 ) $ 1,659 $ 9 $ (135 ) $ 64 $ 463

1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $436 million

2 Other adj. includes ARO expenses of $35 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $26 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $22 million, adjustment to reflect impairments of $8 million, stock-based compensation of $6 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $5 million, other and non-recurring charges of $(37) million and gain on sale of assets of $(1) million

Appendix Table A-3: Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home2 Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 3,091 $ (1,718 ) $ (859 ) $ (111 ) $ (605 ) $ (202 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 3 (9 ) 26 174 408 602 Income tax - - (111 ) (32 ) 132 (11 ) (Gain) on debt extinguishment - - - - (109 ) (109 ) Depreciation and amortization 294 116 95 586 36 1,127 ARO expense 15 12 - - - 27 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 11 100 14 - - 125 EBITDA 3,414 (1,499 ) (835 ) 617 (138 ) 1,559 Stock-based compensation3 13 5 2 58 - 78 Amortization of customer acquisition costs4 53 51 4 23 - 131 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 15 - - 15 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs5 - - - 41 82 123 Cost to achieve - - - - 14 14 Deactivation costs - 34 11 - - 45 (Gain) on sale of assets (1,319 ) (233 ) - - - (1,552 ) Other and non-recurring charges6 (156 ) 4 (1 ) 14 17 (122 ) Impairments 2 4 122 - - 128 Mark-to-market (MtM) (gain)/loss on economic hedges (315 ) 2,414 764 - - 2,863 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,692 $ 780 $ 82 $ 753 $ (25 ) $ 3,282

1 This schedule reflects 2023 results under the harmonization of the Adjusted EBITDA definition

2 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

3 Stock-based compensation excludes $25 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transactions costs

4Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer

5 Includes stock-based compensation of $25 million

6 Other and non-recurring charges include $(164) million of property insurance proceeds. For the year ended December 31, 2023, cash proceeds were $240 million

Full Year 2023 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home1 Corp/Elim Total Revenue2 10,476 12,522 4,178 1,549 (14 ) 28,711 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales3 7,048 10,795 3,652 153 (9 ) 21,639 Economic gross margin 3,428 1,727 526 1,396 (5 ) 7,072 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations4 1,005 427 252 184 (5 ) 1,863 Selling, marketing, general and administrative5 575 518 195 424 20 1,732 Provision for credit losses 159 28 30 34 - 251 Other (3 ) (26 ) (33 ) 1 5 (56 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,692 $ 780 $ 82 $ 753 $ (25 ) $ 3,282

1 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

2 Excludes MtM gain of $(144) million and contract amortization of $32 million

3 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits

4 Excludes other and non-recurring charges of $(162) million, deactivation costs of $45 million, ARO expense of $27 million, stock-based compensation of

$8 million and amortization of customer acquisition costs of $6 million

5 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $125 million, stock-based compensation of $70 million, other and non-recurring charges of $22 million, cost to achieve of $14 million and acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $5 million

The following table reconciles the Full Year 2023 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 28,823 $ 32 $ (144 ) $ - $ - $ 28,711 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 24,739 (93 ) (3,007 ) - - 21,639 Depreciation and amortization 1,127 (1,127 ) - - - - Gross margin 2,957 1,252 2,863 - - 7,072 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,787 - - (45 ) 121 1,863 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1,968 - - - (236 ) 1,732 Provision for credit losses 251 - - - - 251 Other (847 ) (591 ) - - 1,382 (56 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (202 ) $ 1,843 $ 2,863 $ 45 $ (1,267 ) $ 3,282

1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,787 million

2 Other adj. includes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $131 million, impairments of $128 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $123 million, stock-based compensation of $78 million, ARO expenses of $27 million, adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $15 million, cost to achieve of $14 million, gain on debt extinguishment $(109) million, other and non-recurring charges of $(122) million and gain on sale of assets $(1,552) million

Appendix Table A-4: Full Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,265 $ 326 $ 480 $ (850 ) $ 1,221 Plus: Interest expense, net - (9 ) 30 332 353 Income tax - 1 57 384 442 Depreciation and amortization 310 208 85 31 634 ARO Expense 41 11 3 - 55 Contract and emission credit amortization, net - 131 19 - 150 EBITDA 1,616 668 674 (103 ) 2,855 Winter Storm URI (135 ) - - - (135 ) Stock-based compensation 14 6 7 - 27 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 51 31 2 - 84 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 53 - 53 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 58 58 Deactivation costs - 21 5 - 26 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets (10 ) - (45 ) 3 (52 ) Other and non-recurring charges (37 ) 29 (9 ) 8 (9 ) Impairments - 206 - - 206 Mark to market (MtM) (gain) on economic hedges (613 ) (188 ) (447 ) - (1,248 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 886 $ 773 $ 240 $ (34 ) $ 1,865

1 In 2022, Stock-based compensation and Amortization of customer acquisition costs were not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA; this schedule reflects 2022 results under the harmonization of the Adjusted EBITDA definition

2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer

Full Year 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 10,055 $ 16,833 $ 4,761 $ 16 $ 31,665 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 7,592 15,158 4,134 19 26,903 Economic gross margin 2,463 1,675 627 (3 ) 4,762 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 983 484 233 (2 ) 1,698 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 501 392 193 31 1,117 Provision for credit losses (40 ) 28 23 - 11 Other (2 ) (2 ) (62 ) 2 (64 ) Winter Storm Uri 135 - - - 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 886 $ 773 $ 240 $ (34 ) $ 1,865

1 Excludes MtM loss of $83 million and contract amortization of $39 million

2 Includes TDSP expenses, capacity and emissions credits

3 Excludes ARO expense of $55 million, deactivation expense of $25 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $3 million, stock-based compensation of $2 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(20) million

4 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $81 million, stock-based compensation of $25 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $6 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(1) million

The following table reconciles the Full Year 2022 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 31,543 $ 39 $ 83 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,665 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 25,683 (111 ) 1,331 - - - 26,903 Depreciation and amortization 634 (634 ) - - - - - Gross margin 5,226 784 (1,248 ) - - - 4,762 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,763 - - (26 ) - (39 ) 1,698 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1,228 - - - 9 (111 ) 1,126 Provision for credit losses 11 - - - 126 - 137 Other 1,003 (795 ) - - - (272 ) (64 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,221 $ 1,579 $ (1,248 ) $ 26 $ (135 ) $ 422 $ 1,865

1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,763 million

2 Other adj. includes adjustment to reflect impairments of $206 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $84 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $58 million, ARO expense of $55 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $53 million, stock-based compensation $27 million, gain on sale of assets of $(52) million and other and non-recurring charges of $(9) million

Appendix Table A-5: Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

The following table summarizes the calculation of FCFbG, providing a reconciliation to Cash provided/(used) by operating activities:

Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 844 $ 463 Winter Storm Uri EBITDA - 135 Interest payments, net (86 ) (66 ) Income tax (10 ) (20 ) Net deferred revenue1 (86 ) (27 ) Amortization of customer fulfillment costs2 18 - Gross capitalized contract costs3 (127 ) (6 ) Collateral / working capital / other (312 ) (1,877 ) Cash provided/(used) by operating activities 241 (1,398 ) Winter Storm Uri: Winter Storm Uri EBITDA - (135 ) Securitization, C&I credits and remaining open accounts receivables - 23 Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 10 399 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs4 36 26 Sale of land5 22 - Encina site improvement - 1 Adjustment for change in collateral 618 1,425 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 1 (8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 2 Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 930 335 Maintenance capital expenditures, net6 (20 ) (61 ) Environmental capital expenditures (2 ) - Cost of acquisition 34 - Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 942 $ 274

1 The cash impact of deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment sales and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit

2 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs, which are included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to the sale and installation of equipment necessary for a customer to receive the Vivint Smart Home service

3 Gross capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit

4 Three months ended 12/31/23 includes $14 million cost to achieve and $14 million of STP

5 Includes $16 million from land sales for Indian River and $6 million for Norwalk

6 Includes $67 million of W.A. Parish Unit 8 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment in 2023

Appendix Table A-6: Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

The following table summarizes the calculation of FCFbG, providing a reconciliation to Cash (used)/provided by operating activities:

Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,282 $ 1,865 Winter Storm Uri EBITDA - 135 Interest payments, net (482 ) (320 ) Income tax (50 ) (67 ) Net deferred revenue1 92 (41 ) Amortization of customer fulfillment costs2 37 - Gross capitalized contract costs3 (749 ) (16 ) Collateral / working capital / other (2,351 ) (1,196 ) Cash (used)/provided by operating activities (221 ) 360 Winter Storm Uri: Winter Storm Uri EBITDA - (135 ) Securitization, C&I credits and remaining open accounts receivables - (585 ) Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 342 1,995 Acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs4 134 58 Sale of land5 22 - Encina site improvement 7 12 GenOn settlement - 4 Adjustment for change in collateral 1,806 (896 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust liability (12 ) (6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 (3 ) Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 2,080 804 Maintenance capital expenditures, net6 (276 ) (235 ) Environmental capital expenditures (3 ) (1 ) Cost of acquisition 124 - Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 1,925 $ 568

1 The cash impact of deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment sales and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit

2 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs, which are included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, are the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to the sale and installation of equipment necessary for a customer to receive the Vivint Smart Home service

3 Gross capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit

4 Twelve months ended 12/31/23 excludes $20 million non-cash stock-based compensation, includes $14 million cost to achieve, $14 million of STP, and $3 million of Astoria fees

5 Includes $16 million from land sales for Indian River and $6 million for Norwalk

6 Includes $240 million of W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment in 2023

Appendix Table A-7: Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023:

($ in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Sources: Adjusted cash provided by operating activities $ 2,080 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed1 1,985 Increase and change in availability under revolving credit facility and collective collateral facilities 1,954 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 731 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of fees 635 Uses: Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (2,523 ) Payments for share repurchase activity (1,150 ) Payments for short and long-term debt (523 ) Payments of dividends to preferred and common stockholders (381 ) Maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net2 (279 ) Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities (181 ) Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs3 (134 ) Investment and integration capital expenditures (79 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (32 ) Net purchases of emission allowances (24 ) Payments for shares repurchased in lieu of tax withholdings (22 ) Encina site improvement (7 ) Other investing and financing (1 ) Change in Total Liquidity $ 2,049

1 Excludes $16 million from land sales for Indian River and $6 million for Norwalk

2 Includes $240 million of W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

3 Twelve months ended 12/31/23 excludes $20 million non-cash stock-based compensation, includes $14 million cost to achieve, $14 million of STP, and $3 million of Astoria fees

Appendix Table A-8: 2024 Guidance Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing a reconciliation to Net Income, and the calculation of FCFbG providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by operating activities:

2024 ($ in millions) Guidance Net Income1 $ 750 - 1,000 Interest expense, net 640 Income tax 345 Depreciation and amortization 1,075 ARO expense 25 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 215 Stock-based compensation3 100 Acquistion and divestiture integration and transaction costs 55 Other4 95 Adjusted EBITDA 3,300 - 3,550 Interest payments, net (600 ) Income tax (160 ) Net deferred revenue5 190 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs6 130 Gross capitalized contract costs7 (830 ) Working capital / other assets and liabilities8 (205 ) Cash provided by operating activities9 1,825 - 2,075 Acquisition and other costs8 124 Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 1,949 - 2,199 Maintenance capital expenditures, net10 (240) - (260 ) Environmental capital expenditures (20) - (30 ) Cost of acquisition 145 Free Cash Flow before Growth $ 1,825 - 2,075

1 For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero

2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs is the income statement recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing new customers. NRG amortization of customer acquisition costs, excluding Vivint, is expected to be $135 million and Vivint is expected to be $80 million

3 NRG stock-based compensation, excluding Vivint, is expected to be $40 million and Vivint is expected to be $60 million

4 Includes adjustments for sale of assets, adjustments to reflect NRG share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates, deactivation costs, and other non-recurring expenses

5 The cash impact of deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit

6 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs, which are included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, are the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to the sale and installation of equipment necessary for a customer to receive the Vivint Smart Home service

7 Gross Capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation, and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit

8 Working capital / other assets and liabilities includes payments for acquisition and divestiture integration and transition costs, which is adjusted in Acquisition and other costs

9 Excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives and changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities

10 Includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 expected insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including gain/loss on debt extinguishment), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG's business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of customer acquisition costs (primarily amortized commissions), impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items, plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG's future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance.

Adjusted Cash provided by operating activities is a non-GAAP measure NRG provides to show cash provided/(used) by operating activities with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration, related restructuring costs, changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of Cash provided/(used) by operating activities because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back merger, integration related restructuring costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing Cash Flows from Operating Activities and they are fully disclosed to investors. The company excludes changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability as these amounts are offset by changes in the decommissioning fund shown in Cash Flows from Investing Activities.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is Adjusted Cash provided by operating activities less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding and insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment, dividends from preferred instruments treated as debt by ratings agencies, and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG's peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is a performance measure and is not intended to represent Net Income/(Loss), Cash provided/(used) by operating activities (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

