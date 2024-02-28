Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - An exclusive group of investment advisors, family offices, accredited individual investors, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts met at the prestigious Albany Club yesterday afternoon to hear some of Canada's top hedge fund managers discuss how and why their investment strategies produce superior performance.

Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers. Current events and unusual bond and equity markets made this year's Winners Showcase especially timely. "Discerning investors are turning to hedge funds in order to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management," noted Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, the producer of yesterday's event.

Presentations were made by these 3 award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers:

Edward Barnicke, President, and Paul Campbell, CEO and CCO,

Level 3 Investment Management

(1st Place Winner in 2023 for Best 1-year return and 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year and Best 5-year return and Best 3-year Sharpe ratio in the Global Macro/Multi-Strategy/Managed Futures category.)

Louise Morwick, Principal and Portfolio Manager,

Silvercreek Management

(With 2 award-winning funds in 2023:

1st Place Winner for Best 3-year and Best 5-year Sharpe ratio in the Equity Focused category and 1st Place Winner for Best 3-year return and Best 5-year return in the Global Macro/Multi-Strategy/Managed Futures category)

Mike Woollatt, Managing Director & Head of Canada

Hamilton Lane

(1st Place Winner in 2023 for Best 1-year return in the Private Equity category)

"Investors' Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager discussed their winning investment strategies and then faced a panel of investment experts:

Loren Francis , Vice President and Principal, Highview Financial

Craig Machel, Portfolio Manager & Investment Advisor, Richardson Wealth

This interactive discussion helped the investors and advisors in the room understand these award-winning funds better, and consider the benefits of diversifying and adapting their portfolios to achieve their objectives - whether it be to reduce overall portfolio volatility (risk) or to generate outsized returns - with investments that perform different roles and have different risk/return profiles than traditional long-only investment strategies.

Julie Makepeace was the MC for this year's conference. Alternative IQ thanks Fundata Canada; Newsfile; and Scotiabank Prime Services for their generous support in making the 9th Annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conference possible.

An edited version of the film of this event will stream on-line on the Alternative IQ website.

For more information about this event, please contact:

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

and visit: http://alternativeiq.com/

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is the producer of the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, the annual Winners Showcase events (which present Managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ displays the most comprehensive Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, together with performance data, on its website. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program has a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference and the 2024 CHFAwards Gala Dinner are planned to be held at One King West Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Mark your calendars!

- 30 -

