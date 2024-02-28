

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geron Corporation (GERN) announced Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$51.97 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$42.64 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 80.0% to $0.02 million from $0.10 million last year.



Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$51.97 Mln. vs. -$42.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.09 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $0.02 Mln vs. $0.10 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken