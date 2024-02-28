

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the release of key economic indicators spanning inflation, GDP and PMI from major economies dampened market sentiment across markets and regions.



Major data releases on the horizon are fourth quarter GDP estimates from U.S. and Canada, initial jobless claims from U.S., inflation updates from France and Germany as well as the twin manufacturing PMI readings from China. However, market focus remains largely on the Fed-preferred PCE readings from the U.S. due on Thursday morning. Both headline and core components of the January PCE index are seen edging up on a month-on-month basis.



Wall Street Futures imply negative sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading lower. Asian shares finished on a negative note.



The Dollar Index surged amidst the Dollar's strength induced by interest rate fears. Bond yields mostly eased. Inventory build in the U.S. dragged down crude oil prices. Gold prices slipped amidst renewed rate concerns and the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies extended gains amidst Bitcoin breaching the $59k level.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,854.40, down 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,064.40, down 0.27% Germany's DAX at 17,584.95, up 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,633.81, down 0.64% France's CAC 40 at 7,944.84, down 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,881.15, down 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,175.50, down 0.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,660.40, down 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,957.85, down 1.91% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,536.85, down 1.51%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0816, down 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.2650, down 0.26% USD/JPY at 150.63, up 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6498, down 0.69% USD/CAD at 1.3584, up 0.42% Dollar Index at 104.08, up 0.25%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.292%, down 0.53% Germany at 2.4470%, down 0.33% France at 2.922%, down 0.31% U.K. at 4.2290%, up 0.76% Japan at 0.691%, down 1.29%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $81.81, down 1.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.02, down 1.08%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,036.40, down 0.38%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,276.24, up 4.86% Ethereum at $3,346.11, up 2.59% BNB at $409.94, up 2.65% Solana at $114.14, up 1.97% XRP at $0.5868, up 4.80%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken